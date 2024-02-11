Former ‘The Mandalorian’ actress sues Disney, Lucasfilms

LOS ANGELES

Actress Gina Carano sued LucasFilm and its parent company Disney over her 2021 firing from the hit series “The Mandalorian,” saying she was let go for expressing right-wing views on social media.

The lawsuit Carano filed with help from X, formerly Twitter, in federal court in California alleges that she was wrongfully terminated from the Disney+ streaming series after two seasons of being cast on the show over a post likening the treatment of conservatives in the U.S. to that of Jews in Nazi Germany.

The lawsuit alleges she was fired because of the expression of her opinions an “online bully mob“ with “extreme progressive ideology.”

“A short time ago in a galaxy not so far away, Defendants made it clear that only one orthodoxy in thought, speech, or action was acceptable in their empire, and that those who dared to question or failed to fully comply would not be tolerated,” the lawsuit opens. “Carano was terminated from her role as swiftly as her character’s peaceful home planet of Alderaan had been destroyed by the Death Star.”

Lucasfilm claimed that her social media posts were culturally and religiously discriminative in a statement publicized at the time of her firing. The lawsuit alledges that Lucasfilm’s “maliciously false” statements about her, hurt her future work prospects, seeking damages and a court order that she be recast on the show.

Carano had previously been criticized for social media posts that mocked mask wearing during the pandemic and her voter fraud allegations.