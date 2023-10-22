Former HDN columnist Burak Bekdil passes away

ANKARA
Burak Ege Bekdil, a veteran journalist specialized in defense industry and former columnist of the Hürriyet Daily News, passed away at 57 in an Ankara hospital.

Starting from early 1990s Bekdil served as a reporter and later as a columnist for the Hürriyet Daily News for more than two decades.

In his columns, he was covering the defense industry and international relations as well as Türkiye’s relations with regional countries, including Greece, Israel and others. He also served as the Ankara Bureau Chief of the CNBC-e in the early 2000s.

He covered Türkiye and foreign policy developments for the U.S. weekly Defense News since 1997.

In addition, his articles have also been published in many international media outlets.

Bekdil was born in Ankara in 1966. He was married with one child. A funeral will be held for him in his hometown, Ayvalık, on Oct. 23.

