Former German envoy urges EU to continue negotiations with Turkey

  • August 03 2020 14:48:00

Former German envoy urges EU to continue negotiations with Turkey

ANKARA
Former German envoy urges EU to continue negotiations with Turkey

Martin Erdmann, the former German ambassador to Ankara, has urged the European Union to continue the membership negotiations with Turkey, recalling that the Turkish people are a democratic society as a whole with free elections.

“Negotiations with Turkey should not be ended. We cannot re-activate them a few years later, it would not be possible,” Erdmann told Germany’s radio channel Deutschlandfunk, daily Hürriyet reported on Aug 3.

Erdmann served in Ankara as the ambassador of Germany between the years of 2015 and 2020. He retired from the diplomatic service as of June 2020.

The veteran diplomat called on the EU not to end the accession process with Turkey despite developments in recent years, which raised concerns about the quality of democracy in the candidate country.

“The democratic reflexes function in Turkey. Turkish society is a democratic one as a whole. I have observed many elections in the last five years, and they were all free elections,” he stated.

Turkey began negotiations in 2005 but could open only around half of 35 chapters. Erdmann recalled that the European Council has already suspended the opening of the chapters in a 2018 decision.

The former diplomat said he believed that the EU should wait for the right time to resume talks with Turkey once the “complicated” situation would be left behind.

“Turkey is a resilient country, and it recovers quickly,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. New arms shipments come for Haftar forces: Libyan army

    New arms shipments come for Haftar forces: Libyan army

  2. Culture tourism can help recover Turkey from pandemic

    Culture tourism can help recover Turkey from pandemic

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Istanbul Convention stirs debate among Turkey’s conservatives

    Istanbul Convention stirs debate among Turkey’s conservatives

  5. Turkey slams US over oil deal with YPG in Syria

    Turkey slams US over oil deal with YPG in Syria
Recommended
Turkey slams US over oil deal with YPG in Syria

Turkey slams US over oil deal with YPG in Syria
Turkish, Azerbaijani joint drill continues during Eid al-Adha

Turkish, Azerbaijani joint drill continues during Eid al-Adha
Erdoğan extends Eid greetings to leaders

Erdoğan extends Eid greetings to leaders
Eid al-Adha aid distributed to 4,000 families in Gaza

Eid al-Adha aid distributed to 4,000 families in Gaza
Turkey condemns UAE’s malicious’ acts in Libya

Turkey condemns UAE’s 'malicious’ acts in Libya
Turkish charity to sacrifice animals in 27 countries

Turkish charity to sacrifice animals in 27 countries
WORLD Firefighters struggle to contain blaze in southern California

Firefighters struggle to contain blaze in southern California

More than 1,300 firefighters were battling a blaze that was burning out of control on Aug. 2 in southern California, threatening thousands of people and homes east of Los Angeles.    
ECONOMY Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok

Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok

Microsoft confirmed on Aug. 2 it is in talks with Chinese company ByteDance to acquire the U.S. arm of its popular video app TikTok and has discussed with President Donald Trump his concerns about security and censorship surrounding such an acquisition.
SPORTS Lille signs veteran Turkey striker Yılmaz from Beşiktaş

Lille signs veteran Turkey striker Yılmaz from Beşiktaş

Lille has signed veteran Turkey striker Burak Yılmaz from Beşiktaş after selling Victor Osimhen to Italian side Napoli.