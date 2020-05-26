Former chief of General Staff dies at 88

  • May 26 2020 17:53:00

Former chief of General Staff dies at 88

ISTANBUL
Former chief of General Staff dies at 88

Former Gen. İsmail Hakkı Karadayı, 88, who served between 1994 and 1998 as Turkey’s chief of General Staff, died in Istanbul.
He had been undergoing treatment for cancer in a private hospital.

Born in the central province of Çankırı in 1932, Karadayı graduated from military school in 1951.

In a landmark decision, in 2018 a Turkish court sentenced 21 people to aggravated life imprisonment over Turkey’s 1997 “postmodern” coup, including Karadayı and his deputy, Gen. Çevik Bir.

The court concluded that Karadayı was involved in the downfall of the government.

Most of the figures behind the coup were not arrested due to old age or health problems, but instead were only barred from leaving the country.

The court also said the Turkish army did not have the authority to intervene militarily or remove the democratic order as stated in the Turkish Armed Forces Internal Service Law.

On Feb. 28, 1997, the military was involved in the collapse of Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan’s government amid concerns expressed by generals about its alleged Islamist program.

Erbakan’s government was forced to step down following a National Security Council meeting.

His Welfare Party was later also outlawed. A new civilian government then took over from Erbakan in a move that became known as Turkey’s “postmodern” coup.

chief of staff,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

    Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

  2. Curfew continues across Turkey on last day of Eid

    Curfew continues across Turkey on last day of Eid

  3. Documentary on Turkish armed drone released on Youtube

    Documentary on Turkish armed drone released on Youtube

  4. Erdoğan says Turkey nears end of virus outbreak

    Erdoğan says Turkey nears end of virus outbreak

  5. World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

    World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures
Recommended
Caravan hotel draws attention of tourists wanting to holiday in isolation

Caravan hotel draws attention of tourists wanting to holiday in isolation
Even well-off people are calling social support groups

Even well-off people are calling social support groups
Haftar supporters on wrong side, says Turkish spokesperson

Haftar supporters on wrong side, says Turkish spokesperson
World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures
Train, inter-city bus services to resume soon

Train, inter-city bus services to resume soon
Main opposition CHP says it’s ready for early polls

Main opposition CHP says it’s ready for early polls
WORLD Pro-Haftar mercenaries leaving Libya, say reports

Pro-Haftar mercenaries leaving Libya, say reports

Hundreds of Russian mercenaries fighting for Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar against the internationally recognized government were evacuated from combat zones south of the capital Tripoli, according to various reports.
ECONOMY Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

Restaurant owners in Turkey are expecting to reopen their venues in mid-June after a suspension of more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of an association has said.
SPORTS EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and EuroCup basketball tournaments on May 25 have become the latest major sports events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.