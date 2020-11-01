Former AKP lawmaker Kuzu dies due to novel coronavirus

ANKARA

Constitutional lawyer and former ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Party MP Burhan Kuzu died on Nov. 1 from COVID-19. Kuzu, 65, was being treated in hospital for the coronavirus for about two weeks.

He started active politics in 2001 as a founding member of the AKP. Kuzu was elected as a member of parliament for Istanbul for three consecutive terms and served as the chair of the Constitutional Committee of Parliament during these periods. He was later assigned as the honorary chief adviser to the president.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalin said on Oct. 31 that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus and has reached the final stage of his treatment.

Kalın said he had mild symptoms of the virus and that he was doing well and thanked everyone for their support.

Earlier, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Oct. 31 on Twitter he and his family were under treatment in a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19.

Soylu said that they started receiving treatment upon a doctor’s advice in the hospital after feeling sick on Monday.

He added that his wife and daughter had also tested positive, but that they are feeling better today.

Soylu also wished a speedy recovery to all patients and those injured in the western province of İzmir in an earthquake Friday and conveyed his condolence to families who lost their loved ones in the quake.