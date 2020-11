Turkish presidential spokesman diagnosed with COVID-19

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalin said on Oct. 31 that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus and reached the final stage of treatment.

Kalın said he had mild symptoms of the virus and that he was doing well and thanked all for their support.

Earlier, Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and his family were taken for treatment at a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.