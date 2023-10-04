Forestry team works to transform burned Muğla lands

MUĞLA

A group of forestry workers are residing in tents and makeshift shelters within the scorched areas in the northwestern province of Muğla, where 60,000 hectares of forest land have been reduced to ashes in the summer fires, for the purpose of felling the burned trees and facilitating the reforestation of the burned lands.

The Directorate General of Forestry has taken measures to swiftly reforest the scorched forest land in Muğla by overseeing the clearance of the burnt trees. These charred trees are being skillfully converted into logs by specialized timber workers. Subsequently, the cleared areas are being prepared for the planting of new saplings.

Forest workers from the southern province Mersin have been tasked with the challenging endeavor of felling the trees in the scorched regions of Muğla. They reside within the makeshift camps and shanties established within these burnt areas and toil under arduous conditions, leading a semi-nomadic existence for months while performing their duties.

Kenan Biçer, who has been leading the team conducting tree felling operations in the region for months, noted that due to the high risks involved, they struggle to find workers despite offering a daily wage of 1,200 Turkish Liras.

"Working in the burnt areas is incredibly demanding. There are moments when we find it difficult to breathe. Moreover, accidents can occur during tree felling. Hence, it's a challenge to find experienced individuals for this job. We have been doing this work for years. After the tree is felled, we proceed to strip it and transport it to the collection point using a tractor. All these processes require utmost attention, as the slightest mistake could be life-threatening. The forestry teams regularly provide safety training," Biçer explained.

İlker Deniz, who employs a tree-cutting machine to fell the burnt trees, highlighted that the riskiest task is carried out by the tree cutter.

"Despite using special protective gear, we need to be extremely cautious. During the cutting process, we have to loudly alert the laborers present in the area. I shout throughout the day to signal when a tree is felled. I work with a team, and together, we earn 100,000 Turkish Liras per month. Our work is risky, but the compensation is substantial. I shed tears while cutting down the burnt trees. I am immensely gratified knowing that our efforts will contribute to the reforestation of the areas we have cleared."