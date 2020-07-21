Forest fire hits Çanakkale province

ÇANAKKALE- Anadolu Agency

A forest fire that broke out in northwestern Turkey on July 20 afternoon continues but has been brought under control, said, local officials.

No casualties have been reported so far from the blaze, which erupted in Kemalköy in the Çanakkale province.

A total of 130 firefighters, 20 water tankers, two bulldozers, one amphibious aircraft, and five helicopters have been battling the flames.

Enver Demirci, head of regional forest directorate, told reporters that forest teams first responded to the fire at 2.35 p.m. (1235GMT), just 15 minutes after it began.

According to initial reports, the fire has burned around two hectares of forestland and around eight hectares of agricultural land, Demirci said.

The fire was brought under control and cooling efforts continue, he added.