CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel halted his tour of southeastern Türkiye on Oct. 23, returning to Ankara after a deadly terror attack in the capital.

The attack at the premises of the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) left five dead and 22 injured. The incident took place just as Özel was visiting Diyarbakır.

He immediately convened an emergency meeting with his delegation, which included MPs, the central executive board and other top officials traveling with him.

Following the talks, Özel announced the cancellation of his planned visits to the neighboring cities of Batman, Mardin, Şırnak, Hakkari and Van.

"We condemn terrorism wherever it comes from and for whatever reason... Whoever hopes to benefit from terrorism is doing wrong," he told reporters.

Özel also spoke with Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya over the phone to receive details on the attack.

It occurred after Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli said PKK's imprisoned leader Abdullah Öcalan could attend a parliamentary session to "declare the end of terrorism."

During his stop in Diyarbakır, Özel met with representatives from nongovernmental organizations and professional chambers.

Prior to his visit, he visited the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) former co-chair, Selahattin Demirtaş, in Edirne prison on Oct. 21.

Demirtaş is serving a 42-year sentence related to deadly street protests in 2014.

Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets
