Mount Ağrı welcomes first snowfall of season

Mount Ağrı welcomes first snowfall of season

AĞRI
Mount Ağrı welcomes first snowfall of season

Mount Ağrı, Türkiye's highest peak at 5,137 meters and widely known as Mount Ararat, has welcomed the season's first intense snowfall atop its summit, creating a spectacular winter landscape in juxtaposition to the warm, dry terrain that covers the rest of the mountain.

Dubbed the "roof of Türkiye" for its status as the country’s tallest mountain, Mount Ağrı is drawing visitors eager to capture the unusual vista of its snow-capped peak and the warm, dry foothills below.

 Meanwhile, forecasts indicate that all 81 provinces of Türkiye will experience clear to partly cloudy weather following thundery showers in regions surrounding the northern province of Samsun, across the Eastern Black Sea region and in some areas of Eastern Anatolia.

Partly cloudy weather with temperatures fluctuating between 16 and 25 degrees Celsius will prevail in the country’s megacity Istanbul until Oct. 10, according to data from the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

While the temperatures are likely to rise slightly on Oct. 11, the following day will see a turn of events with thundery showers likely to sweep across the province and temperatures ranging from 18 to 23 degrees Celsius.

In the capital Ankara, the temperature is expected to be around 11 to 27 degrees Celsius throughout the week, with mainly partly cloudy weather prevailing across the city.

For the western province of İzmir, the weather is anticipated to be partly cloudy until the end of the week, with temperatures on Oct. 9 expected to fluctuate between 19 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament holds closed session on Israels war

Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war

    Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war

  2. DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

    DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

  3. Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

    Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

  4. CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

    CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

  5. Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli

    Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli
Recommended
Graffiti art adorns Istanbul’s old trains

Graffiti art adorns Istanbul’s old trains
British couple adopts out stray dogs in Turkish city

British couple adopts out stray dogs in Turkish city
2,000-year-old mosaic on display in Samsun after 30 years

2,000-year-old mosaic on display in Samsun after 30 years
8 Magma chambers discovered in Turkish city

8 Magma chambers discovered in Turkish city
Efforts ongoing to promote traditional viticulture in Aksaray

Efforts ongoing to promote traditional viticulture in Aksaray
Historic lighthouse guides sailors for five generations

Historic lighthouse guides sailors for five generations
WORLD Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report

Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report

Germany has authorized large-scale arms exports to Türkiye for the first time in years, Der Spiegel reported on Oct. 6.
ECONOMY Treasury’s cash budget deficit widens in September

Treasury’s cash budget deficit widens in September

The Treasury’s cash budget posted a deficit of 201 billion Turkish Liras ($5.9 billion) in September, widening from a deficit of 195 billion liras in the previous month, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry shows.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿