Mount Ağrı welcomes first snowfall of season

AĞRI

Mount Ağrı, Türkiye's highest peak at 5,137 meters and widely known as Mount Ararat, has welcomed the season's first intense snowfall atop its summit, creating a spectacular winter landscape in juxtaposition to the warm, dry terrain that covers the rest of the mountain.

Dubbed the "roof of Türkiye" for its status as the country’s tallest mountain, Mount Ağrı is drawing visitors eager to capture the unusual vista of its snow-capped peak and the warm, dry foothills below.

Meanwhile, forecasts indicate that all 81 provinces of Türkiye will experience clear to partly cloudy weather following thundery showers in regions surrounding the northern province of Samsun, across the Eastern Black Sea region and in some areas of Eastern Anatolia.

Partly cloudy weather with temperatures fluctuating between 16 and 25 degrees Celsius will prevail in the country’s megacity Istanbul until Oct. 10, according to data from the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

While the temperatures are likely to rise slightly on Oct. 11, the following day will see a turn of events with thundery showers likely to sweep across the province and temperatures ranging from 18 to 23 degrees Celsius.

In the capital Ankara, the temperature is expected to be around 11 to 27 degrees Celsius throughout the week, with mainly partly cloudy weather prevailing across the city.

For the western province of İzmir, the weather is anticipated to be partly cloudy until the end of the week, with temperatures on Oct. 9 expected to fluctuate between 19 to 29 degrees Celsius.