Forest fire breaks out in resort town of Datça

  • July 13 2022 15:44:00

Forest fire breaks out in resort town of Datça

MUĞLA
Forest fire breaks out in resort town of Datça

A forest fire broke out yesterday in a red pine forest in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Datça district as extinguishing efforts have begun.

Seven firefighting aircraft, 14 helicopters, 103 firefighting trucks, 11 construction equipment and 415 personnel were dispatched to Datça by the Regional Directorate of Forestry, according to the Muğla governor’s office.

The extinguishing efforts were supported by military units, fire extinguishers of the surrounding districts and concrete mixers of some construction companies.

The highway between Datça and Marmaris was closed to traffic as a precaution, as the flames moved towards the coast.

“Many air and ground crews have been dispatched to the region to bring the fire under control as soon as possible by every means available. Necessary measures have been taken to protect settlements from fire,” said the governor’s office.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirişci was to go to Datça to inspect the fire extinguishing efforts.

Meanwhile, a separate fire broke out yesterday in a maquis shrubland in the western province of İzmir’s Urla district.

“The fire that broke out in the maquis shrubland between Urla and Alaçatı was brought under control with the intervention of our forest and firefighting teams,” said İzmir Mayor Tunç Soyer on his Twitter account.

“The cooling efforts of the teams continues, please be very careful,” he added.

The officials reported that the strong winds make it difficult to extinguish the fires, the cause of which has not yet been determined.

“We carried out the first response to forest fires in Datça and Urla. We are fighting to protect our green homeland against the flames, please avoid activities that will create traffic on the roads in the fire zones,” the General Directorate of Forestry said.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Forest fire breaks out in resort town of Datça

Forest fire breaks out in resort town of Datça
MOST POPULAR

  1. Forest fire breaks out in resort town of Datça

    Forest fire breaks out in resort town of Datça

  2. Petrol Ofisi case devoid of legal, concrete base: Aydın Doğan

    Petrol Ofisi case devoid of legal, concrete base: Aydın Doğan

  3. Microchip shortages hit Renault sales

    Microchip shortages hit Renault sales

  4. Apple’s self-driving car effort stuck in low gear: report

    Apple’s self-driving car effort stuck in low gear: report

  5. Russia, Ukraine agree on grain corridor in Istanbul meet

    Russia, Ukraine agree on grain corridor in Istanbul meet
Recommended
Türkiye welcomes extension of Syria humanitarian aid

Türkiye welcomes extension of Syria humanitarian aid
Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’ becomes cryptocurrency

Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’ becomes cryptocurrency
New mucilage to form in Marmara Sea: Expert

New mucilage to form in Marmara Sea: Expert
Centers formed to protect wildlife animals impacted by wildfires

Centers formed to protect wildlife animals impacted by wildfires
Land conflicts arise as Lake Marmara dries up

Land conflicts arise as Lake Marmara dries up
Turkish Cyprus deports Australian fugitive

Turkish Cyprus deports Australian fugitive
WORLD Former US official John Bolton admits he ’helped plan coups’

Former US official John Bolton admits he ’helped plan coups’

Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton admitted on television on July 12 that he has helped plan coups in other countries, while arguing that the January 6, 2021 riot in Washington fell short of such efforts.
ECONOMY Local health tourism sector aims to reach out to 60 countries

Local health tourism sector aims to reach out to 60 countries

Türkiye’s fast-growing health tourism industry aims to reach out to as many as 60 countries to attract patients.

SPORTS Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

The head of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has said he has never witnessed any evidence hinting that the football in the country is dirty, putting an end to a long-discussed debate.