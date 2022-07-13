Forest fire breaks out in resort town of Datça

MUĞLA

A forest fire broke out yesterday in a red pine forest in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Datça district as extinguishing efforts have begun.

Seven firefighting aircraft, 14 helicopters, 103 firefighting trucks, 11 construction equipment and 415 personnel were dispatched to Datça by the Regional Directorate of Forestry, according to the Muğla governor’s office.

The extinguishing efforts were supported by military units, fire extinguishers of the surrounding districts and concrete mixers of some construction companies.

The highway between Datça and Marmaris was closed to traffic as a precaution, as the flames moved towards the coast.

“Many air and ground crews have been dispatched to the region to bring the fire under control as soon as possible by every means available. Necessary measures have been taken to protect settlements from fire,” said the governor’s office.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirişci was to go to Datça to inspect the fire extinguishing efforts.

Meanwhile, a separate fire broke out yesterday in a maquis shrubland in the western province of İzmir’s Urla district.

“The fire that broke out in the maquis shrubland between Urla and Alaçatı was brought under control with the intervention of our forest and firefighting teams,” said İzmir Mayor Tunç Soyer on his Twitter account.

“The cooling efforts of the teams continues, please be very careful,” he added.

The officials reported that the strong winds make it difficult to extinguish the fires, the cause of which has not yet been determined.

“We carried out the first response to forest fires in Datça and Urla. We are fighting to protect our green homeland against the flames, please avoid activities that will create traffic on the roads in the fire zones,” the General Directorate of Forestry said.