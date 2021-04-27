Foreign tourists exempt from lockdown in Turkey

  • April 27 2021 13:47:00

Foreign tourists exempt from lockdown in Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Foreign tourists exempt from lockdown in Turkey

International tourists will be exempt from lockdown rules in Turkey, the country's tourism minister said on April 27.

The country's partial or full lockdown since the onset of the coronavirus has never applied to tourists, Nuri Ersoy said addressing an event held in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

"They freely tour with their passports, visit museum and archaeological sites. Being a tourist is advantageous in Turkey," Ersoy stressed.

Turkey has imposed a full lockdown from April 29 until May 17 to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The new measures will cover the entire holy Muslim month of Ramadan, as well as three days of the Eid festival.

Cafes and restaurants will only offer delivery services, while chain supermarkets will be closed on Sundays.

Touting the country's Safe Tourism Certification program, Ersoy said the criteria to obtain the certificate have expanded this year.

He recalled that professionals working in the tourism sector, such as hotels, restaurants, travel agencies and airlines, are being vaccinated.

By the end of May, their vaccination will be completed, he added.

"Turkey's tourism services will be offered in a more controlled and healthier manner compared to last year," Ersoy said.

Citing data from the embassies in Turkey, Ersoy said the infection rate among tourists who visited Turkey and returned to their countries is very low.

"This is proof of the reliability of certification and the measures taken," he noted.

COVID-19, pandemic, exemption,

TURKEY Foreign tourists exempt from lockdown in Turkey

Foreign tourists exempt from lockdown in Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces full lockdown in bid to halt COVID-19 surge

    Turkey announces full lockdown in bid to halt COVID-19 surge

  2. Despite tension, Turkey stands ready to open new era with US

    Despite tension, Turkey stands ready to open new era with US

  3. Foreign tourists exempt from lockdown in Turkey

    Foreign tourists exempt from lockdown in Turkey

  4. Turkey-US ties: Nothing will be the same

    Turkey-US ties: Nothing will be the same

  5. Turkey shares legal grounds to answer 'genocide' claims

    Turkey shares legal grounds to answer 'genocide' claims
Recommended
Ties with US at historical crossroad: MHP leader

Ties with US at historical crossroad: MHP leader
Turkey largest importer of waste from EU in 2020: Greenpeace

Turkey largest importer of waste from EU in 2020: Greenpeace
Turkey shares legal grounds to answer genocide claims

Turkey shares legal grounds to answer 'genocide' claims
Two Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

Two Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

Turkey nabs over 160 wanted FETÖ terror suspects

Turkey nabs over 160 wanted FETÖ terror suspects

Officials save life of severely wounded Caretta caretta

Officials save life of severely wounded Caretta caretta
WORLD Israel committing crime of apartheid against Palestinians: HRW

Israel committing 'crime of apartheid' against Palestinians: HRW

Human Rights Watch said on April 27 that Israel is committing the crime of "apartheid" by seeking to maintain Jewish "domination" over Palestinians and its own Arab population, an explosive allegation fiercely denounced by Israel.

ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's natural gas imports increased by 14 percent in February this year compared to the same month of 2020, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data on April 27.
SPORTS Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş maintains its three-point advantage atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings with five games to go in the season.