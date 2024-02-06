Foreign firms turning to Türkiye amid Red Sea troubles

Foreign firms turning to Türkiye amid Red Sea troubles

ISTANBUL
Foreign firms turning to Türkiye amid Red Sea troubles

Companies in the European Union and the Balkan countries have been turning to suppliers in Türkiye over the past weeks as troubles in the Red Sea increase freight costs and disrupt deliveries, business daily Dünya has reported.

After Yemen’s rebel group Houthi started to launch attacks on ships, container vessels are opting to go around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa, a longer and more costly trip.

In the face of higher costs and longer delivery times, goods in the inventories of the companies in some EU countries have started to deplete, forcing them to turn to suppliers in Türkiye, representatives from different Turkish business associations told the daily.

Demand from the EU, the Balkan countries and the Middle Eastern nations for agricultural products, processed food, apparel and kitchenware has increased significantly over the past two to three weeks, they said.

“We had predicted that demand would shift toward Türkiye after the troubles in the Red Sea began. Now, our predictions appear to have materialized,” said Kazım Taycı, the president of the İstanbul Cereals Pulses Oil Seeds and Products Exporters’ Association (İHBİR).

Demand for agricultural and food products has been on the rise, he added.

The problems in the Red Sea do not seem to be temporary, they may last for some more time, commented Burak Önder from the Houseware and Kitchenware Industrialists and Exporters Association (EVSİD).

“A large supermarket chain from Europe contacted us, inquiring about products we have ready,” he said.

There are signs that orders may increase, but the picture will become clearer in March, according to Önder.

Companies say orders have increased nearly 50 percent for Turkish textile products and apparel, said Kudret Hazer, the general manager of K&B Property Türkiye, noting that Turkish companies can deliver orders to their clients in Europe in three days.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Politicians mark 1st anniversary of earthquake

Politicians mark 1st anniversary of earthquake
LATEST NEWS

  1. Politicians mark 1st anniversary of earthquake

    Politicians mark 1st anniversary of earthquake

  2. Turkish defense minister in Baghdad for security talks

    Turkish defense minister in Baghdad for security talks

  3. UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

    UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

  4. AI reads ancient scroll buried by Vesuvius eruption

    AI reads ancient scroll buried by Vesuvius eruption

  5. Australia tells China of 'outrage' over writer's suspended death sentence

    Australia tells China of 'outrage' over writer's suspended death sentence
Recommended
Indonesia economic growth slows in 2023

Indonesia economic growth slows in 2023
Chinese regulator promises to protect small investors

Chinese regulator promises to protect small investors
Central Bank takes new step to boost lira deposits

Central Bank takes new step to boost lira deposits
Exports from 45 provinces rise in January

Exports from 45 provinces rise in January
Annual inflation ticks higher to 64.9 pct in January

Annual inflation ticks higher to 64.9 pct in January
S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case
WORLD UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres announced Monday the creation of an independent panel to assess UNRWA, its embattled agency tasked with helping Palestinian refugees.
ECONOMY Exports from 45 provinces rise in January

Exports from 45 provinces rise in January

Exports from 45 of Türkiye's 81 provinces increased in January compared to the same month of the previous year, the Trade Ministry has said.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿