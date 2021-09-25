Foreign envoys rate Turkish delicatessen at MasterChef

  • September 25 2021 07:00:00

Foreign envoys rate Turkish delicatessen at MasterChef

ISTANBUL
Foreign envoys rate Turkish delicatessen at MasterChef

The heads of the diplomatic missions of five European countries to Turkey’s biggest metropolis have become jury members on MasterChef, a competitive cooking game show based on the original British version.

The consul-generals of Sweden, Italy, Germany, Denmark, and the United Kingdom to Istanbul sat on the panel of the jury in the latest episode of the popular show, tasting some traditional examples of Turkish cuisine.

Kenan Poleo, the British envoy with Turkish Cypriot roots, listed his favorite examples from Turkish cuisine such as iskender, lahmacun, eggplant and okra, in his family’s native language with a Londoner dialect.

While German diplomat Johannes Regenbrecht stated that he likes döner kebab, Italian envoy Elena Sgarbi said that she helds in esteem all Turkish dishes, but she likes börek the most. Denmark’s Thierry Hoppe noted that she preferred mantı and pide.

The last episode of the series was shot in the Swedish Consulate on İstiklal Avenue, hosted by the Swedish diplomat Peter Ericson.

Diplomacy, envoys,

WORLD Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools

Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools
MOST POPULAR

  1. British tourists flock to sunny Turkish resorts

    British tourists flock to sunny Turkish resorts

  2. As two NATO countries, Turkey, US should be in very different position: Erdoğan

    As two NATO countries, Turkey, US should be in very different position: Erdoğan

  3. Heavy downpour badly disrupts traffic in Istanbul

    Heavy downpour badly disrupts traffic in Istanbul

  4. Turkey urges Greece to cancel circular restricting Muslim students

    Turkey urges Greece to cancel circular restricting Muslim students

  5. Turkey slams US before Erdoğan, Putin meet on Syria

    Turkey slams US before Erdoğan, Putin meet on Syria
Recommended
Turkey set to open another consulate in Serbia

Turkey set to open another consulate in Serbia
Top Turkish official meets with Russian, French diplomats in New York

Top Turkish official meets with Russian, French diplomats in New York

Greece seeks cooperation with Turkey: PM Mitsotakis

Greece seeks cooperation with Turkey: PM Mitsotakis
As two NATO countries, Turkey, US should be in very different position: Erdoğan

As two NATO countries, Turkey, US should be in very different position: Erdoğan

Turkish envoy meets Taliban leader in Doha

Turkish envoy meets Taliban leader in Doha
Turkey urges Greece to cancel circular restricting Muslim students

Turkey urges Greece to cancel circular restricting Muslim students
WORLD Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools

Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools

Catholic bishops in Canada apologized on Sept. 24 “unequivocally” to Indigenous peoples for the suffering endured in residential schools, just as Pope Francis prepares to meet with Indigenous leaders at the Vatican later this fall.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September

Turkey's manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September

The Turkish manufacturing industry’s capacity utilization rate (CUR) increased month-on-month in September, marking the fourth straight monthly rise, fresh data showed on Sept. 24. 
SPORTS Turkish football club Kayserispors Emre Demir joins Barcelona

Turkish football club Kayserispor's Emre Demir joins Barcelona

Barcelona purchased Emre Demir from Turkey's Yukatel Kayserispor for €2 million ($2.34 million) plus bonuses, the Catalan club said in a statement on Sept. 23. 