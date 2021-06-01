Ford Otosan aims to become carbon neutral by 2050

  • June 01 2021 07:00:00

Ford Otosan aims to become carbon neutral by 2050

Cem Özenen - ISTANBUL
Ford Otosan aims to become carbon neutral by 2050

Ford Otosan, a joint venture of Turkey’s Koç Holding and U.S. auto giant Ford, is planning to become carbon neutral by 2050, its CEO Haydar Yenigün has said.

“The brand of Ford prioritizes electrification and environment-friendly investments globally,” he told reporters in an online press conference.

“As Ford Otosan, we are advancing with an aim to become carbon neutral by 2050. We will decrease carbon emissions per vehicle by 55 percent by 2030 and switch to zero-emission in trucks by 2040,” he added.

Ford Otosan, which operates the largest commercial vehicle production compound in the European region, has recently announced an investment of 20.5 billion Turkish Liras ($2.4 billion) in its plants in the northwestern province of Kocaeli. The investment encompasses an integrated factory for electric vehicle batteries.

Ford is planning to replace all of its gasoline-powered passenger car portfolio in Europe with full electric or rechargeable hybrid ones by mid-2026. Four years later, all of its cars sold in Europe will be fully electric.
The Kocaeli battery factory, which will have a capacity of 130,000 battery assembly a year, is vital for those plans.

With the new investment, Ford Otosan will increase its annual commercial vehicle production capacity from 440,000 to 650,000. The number of workers employed at its facilities will rise from 12,000 to 15,000.

TURKEY Atatürk is our nations red line: MHP leader

Atatürk is our nation's red line: MHP leader

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eases coronavirus curbs as vaccination drive continues

    Turkey eases coronavirus curbs as vaccination drive continues

  2. Turkey, Greece agree on 25-article cooperation package

    Turkey, Greece agree on 25-article cooperation package

  3. Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey until June 21

    Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey until June 21

  4. EU summit to be a key moment for Turkish-EU relations: Envoy

    EU summit to be a key moment for Turkish-EU relations: Envoy

  5. COVID turns obesity into ‘pandemic’ in Turkey: Report

    COVID turns obesity into ‘pandemic’ in Turkey: Report
Recommended
Turkish Treasury to repay $13.5 bln debt in June-August

Turkish Treasury to repay $13.5 bln debt in June-August
US firms interested in Turkish market: Report

US firms interested in Turkish market: Report
Road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up in April

Road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up in April

Turkish economy exceeds expectations, expands 7% in Q1

Turkish economy exceeds expectations, expands 7% in Q1
Egypt bets on ancient finds to pull tourism out of pandemic

Egypt bets on ancient finds to pull tourism out of pandemic
Turkish platform uses blockchain for auctions

Turkish platform uses blockchain for auctions
WORLD China confirms first human case of bird flu strain

China confirms first human case of bird flu strain

China reported the world’s first human infection of the H10N3 bird flu strain on June 1 but said the risk of it spreading widely among people was low.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury to repay $13.5 bln debt in June-August

Turkish Treasury to repay $13.5 bln debt in June-August

The Turkish Treasury will repay debts worth 114.3 billion Turkish liras (some $13.45 billion) in the June-August period, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on May 31.
SPORTS Turkey bags 18 medals at World Weightlifting Championships

Turkey bags 18 medals at World Weightlifting Championships

Turkey won 18 medals at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships, the Turkish Weightlifting Federation (TWF) confirmed May 31. 