Football club chief sentenced over attack on ref

ANKARA
A former football chief in Türkiye's Süper Lig was sentenced to more than three years in prison on Nov. 11 over an on-pitch attack on a referee.

The incident occurred last December following a 1-1 draw between Ankara's MKE Ankaragücü and visiting Çaykur Rizespor in the country's top flight.

Footage from the scene showed Ankaragücü's then president Faruk Koca rushing onto the pitch and punching referee Halil Umut Meler after he blew the final whistle.

The court handed him three years and seven months for "intentional injury to a public sports official" as well as six months and 20 days for "making threats."

He was also given a five-month suspended sentence for "violating the law on violence prevention in sports."

The ruling deferred the announcement of the verdict, a measure that requires the defendant to comply with a five-year supervision period. If Koca meets the conditions, the verdict may ultimately be annulled.

Three other people who were also on trial for attacking the referee, were sentenced to prison terms ranging from one to five years.

Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

