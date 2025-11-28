Food vendors released as report blames pesticide in Istanbul poisoning case

Four individuals arrested from Istanbul's food sector were released after a forensic investigation concluded that a Turkish-German family of four died from exposure to a toxic pesticide used in their hotel room, rather than from contaminated food.

The family, who had arrived from Germany for a holiday, began feeling unwell during their stay at a hotel in the Fatih district. Despite seeking medical attention, the Böcek family's four members died within days of each other, with the two children, aged 3 and 6, the first to succumb, followed successively by the mother and then the father.

Their sudden deaths initially raised concerns about possible food poisoning, leading to the arrest of four local food vendors — a mussel seller, a kokoreç (a lamb intestine dish) shop owner, a cafe operator and a confectioner.

However, a detailed toxicology report by Türkiye’s forensic medicine institute concluded that the family had been exposed to phosphine, a highly toxic gas generated by pesticides commonly used for pest control.

Prosecutors stated that there was no causal link between the food vendors and the family’s deaths.

According to investigators, the substance had been applied inside the hotel to kill insects, and not properly ventilated. The hotel was subsequently sealed off as part of the investigation.

A total of six suspects remain in custody, including the owner of the hotel where the incident occurred, two hotel employees, along with the owner and two employees of the pesticide company.

