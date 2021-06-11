Food sector, hairdressers added to vaccine priority groups

ANKARA

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that the vaccine priority groups were expanded on June 10.

Employees of the food production and distribution sector, cafes and restaurants, as well as barbers and hairdressers can make a vaccine appointment as of June 11, Koca said on Twitter.

All lawyers, regardless of age, have also been included in the vaccine priority program, he also said.

To fight the spread of the virus, Turkey currently has a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday to Saturday and a full lockdown on Sundays.

Meanwhile, Turkey has administered over 32.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures released on Thursday.

More than 18.7 million people have received their first doses, while 13.48 million have been fully vaccinated, said the Health Ministry count.





