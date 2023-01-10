‘Food Express’ sets off for animals in shelters in country’s east

ARDAHAN

Within the scope of a social responsibility project for animals living in shelters in the country’s eastern provinces where the temperature has dropped below zero, volunteers have delivered 40.6 tons of food to animal shelters in Kars, Ardahan, Erzurum and Ağrı.

A team of volunteers carrying out work with the goal of a better world for animals initiated a social responsibility project called “Food Express” in the eastern provinces.

Volunteers who visited shelters in Kars, Ardahan, Erzurum and Ağrı fed the animals there.

Aslı Çelikkol, one of the officials of the project, stated that they aim to create better conditions for animals in shelters, saying, “I believe that this project is not just a unity of purpose, but a unity of hearts.”

“Taking into account the country’s conditions, we laid the foundation of the Food Express project in October. The food support call reached a total of 40.6 tons of food with the contributions of animal owners,” Çelikkol explained.

“Today, we are glad for being able to deliver the collected food to four shelters in the eastern provinces. We are also excited to be able to implement a first in the food industry and to realize this act of kindness,” she noted.

Veterinarian Bülent Dölen stated that after he observed the physical conditions of the region, he realized that more work should be done.

“We set out for 40 tons of food, but when we saw the conditions here, I said I need to get more,” Dölen explained.

“The living conditions of our friends in the eastern region are not easy. Necessary work has been done for them in shelters, but they need to be improved. For this reason, the number of such projects should increase and be carried out in a comprehensive manner,” stated Nilgün Baş, another official of the project.

Ardahan Mayor Faruk Demir called for food donations, saying, “Though our conditions in the city center are sufficient, animals in the districts and neighborhoods live in hard conditions.”

“The more food we receive, the happier we will be. There is a great need.”