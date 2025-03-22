Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

ISTANBUL
Several cities across the country have honored the legacy of Aşık Veysel Şatıroğlu, one of the nation’s most revered folk poets and musicians, with events held on the 52nd anniversary of his passing.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also paid tribute to the famous late Turkish folk poet, sharing a message on social media. "I commemorate Aşık Veysel, who knew the heart of our nation so well and masterfully transformed it into music and poetry, with mercy and reverence on the anniversary of his passing."

Across the country, various municipalities and cultural organizations hosted concerts and tribute programs to celebrate Veysel’s contributions to Turkish folk music and literature.

In Bursa, local officials organized a special Ramadan event dedicated to the late poet, marking the anniversary with a tribute program featuring his poetry and music. Mersin also hosted a commemorative concert, with Veysel’s most cherished songs being performed. Similarly, in Aydın, a concert organized by the municipality brought the community together to honor the late artist’s legacy through his timeless folk songs.

In his hometown, Sivrialan village in the central city of Sivas, where his childhood home has been transformed into a museum, Mustafa Güleryüz, a local who once knew Veysel, shared personal memories.

Speaking to the press on the occasion of the late poet’s anniversary of death, Güleryüz described him as a quiet yet profound individual, referring to him as "a man of wisdom.”

Born in 1894 in Sivas, Veysel lost his eyesight at the age of 7 due to smallpox, yet he found solace in music. Encouraged by his father, he began playing saz, a Turkish string instrument, and composing poetry, eventually becoming a voice of Anatolian folk traditions.

