Fog to envelope country’s northern, central regions

ISTANBUL

The country’s northern and central regions are expected to witness foggy weather, while temperatures are predicted to remain stable nationwide, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service’s weekly report.

Both the Marmara and Black Sea regions are predicted to witness two days of precipitation this week, while no rain is expected in the remainder of the country in the upcoming days.

The country’s northern region is expected to be partially cloudy, while the other regions will largely witness clear and slightly cloudy weather.

“Rain is expected in the western Black Sea and eastern Marmara regions tomorrow, including Istanbul’s Asian side. Temperatures are not fluctuating this week. This weekend, rain is anticipated to arrive in the Mediterranean, and we will see how it affects the country,” prominent meteorologist Professor Dr. Orhan Şen said.

Temperatures in Istanbul are expected to fluctuate between 11 and 21 degrees Celsius this week.

Similarly, in the western city of İzmir, temperatures are expected to range between 13 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The capital Ankara, however, is predicted to see temperatures varying between 4 and 20 degrees Celsius throughout the week.

Meanwhile, fog enveloped Istanbul’s Bosphorus yesterday, leading to the temporary suspension of ship traffic in both directions through the strait.