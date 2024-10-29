Fog to envelope country’s northern, central regions

Fog to envelope country’s northern, central regions

ISTANBUL
Fog to envelope country’s northern, central regions

The country’s northern and central regions are expected to witness foggy weather, while temperatures are predicted to remain stable nationwide, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service’s weekly report.

Both the Marmara and Black Sea regions are predicted to witness two days of precipitation this week, while no rain is expected in the remainder of the country in the upcoming days.

The country’s northern region is expected to be partially cloudy, while the other regions will largely witness clear and slightly cloudy weather.

“Rain is expected in the western Black Sea and eastern Marmara regions tomorrow, including Istanbul’s Asian side. Temperatures are not fluctuating this week. This weekend, rain is anticipated to arrive in the Mediterranean, and we will see how it affects the country,” prominent meteorologist Professor Dr. Orhan Şen said.

Temperatures in Istanbul are expected to fluctuate between 11 and 21 degrees Celsius this week.

Similarly, in the western city of İzmir, temperatures are expected to range between 13 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The capital Ankara, however, is predicted to see temperatures varying between 4 and 20 degrees Celsius throughout the week.

Meanwhile, fog enveloped Istanbul’s Bosphorus yesterday, leading to the temporary suspension of ship traffic in both directions through the strait.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US voices concern on horrifying Israeli strike in Gaza

US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza

    US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza

  2. Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

    Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

  3. Climate change driving 'record threats to health'

    Climate change driving 'record threats to health'

  4. Georgia prosecutors probe alleged election 'falsification'

    Georgia prosecutors probe alleged election 'falsification'

  5. Biden faces backlash for calling Trump supporters 'garbage'

    Biden faces backlash for calling Trump supporters 'garbage'
Recommended
Scientists, local officials to convene on Gulf of İzmir pollution

Scientists, local officials to convene on Gulf of İzmir pollution
Wildfire in Denizli successfully contained

Wildfire in Denizli successfully contained
Turkish envoy to UN announces joint letter urging arms embargo on Israel

Turkish envoy to UN announces joint letter urging arms embargo on Israel
Champions of 36th Bodrum Cup announced

Champions of 36th Bodrum Cup announced
Iconic Ayder Plateau fully restored

Iconic Ayder Plateau fully restored

Erdoğan emphasizes Türkiye’s historic legacy, calls for unity on Republic Day

Erdoğan emphasizes Türkiye’s historic legacy, calls for unity on Republic Day
Authorities detain over 200 ISIL suspects

Authorities detain over 200 ISIL suspects
WORLD US voices concern on horrifying Israeli strike in Gaza

US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza

The United States has voiced concern about a "horrifying" Israeli strike in Gaza that killed a large number of children and said it was asking its ally for answers.

ECONOMY Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom has released its first Integrated Annual Report titled "Building a Sustainable Future is Worth All the Effort," detailing its financial performance and long-term value creation goals alongside its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿