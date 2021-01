Fog shuts down traffic on Turkey's Bosporus Strait

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Heavy fog led to a shutdown of vessel traffic late on Jan. 17 in Turkey's Bosporus Strait, said Turkish officials.

Marine traffic in the Bosporus has been suspended as visibility is below a half mile, the Istanbul Port Directorate of the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry said in a statement.

All vessel passages from two directions were suspended as of 10:15 p.m. local time (0715GMT).