FM urges Gaza peace in call with UN envoy

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has engaged in a phone talk with U.N. Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland, focusing on the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The conversation underscored the "urgency of implementing a two-state solution" to address the ongoing crisis," diplomatic sources revealed.

Türkiye's top diplomat told the U.N. envoy that emphasized that recent events underscored the imperative need for a resolution, sources said.

The discussion centered on the tragic human toll in Gaza, with Fidan underscoring that the international community "must act swiftly and decisively."

Stressing the feasibility of resolving Palestinian issues within the framework of U.N. resolutions and established international parameters, Fidan urged immediate action to secure a comprehensive ceasefire, followed by the establishment of a just and enduring peace.

Fidan decried the current humanitarian situation in Gaza as "unacceptable," emphasizing the need for intensified efforts to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the beleaguered region.

The minister highlighted the imperative of meeting the immediate needs of the population and mitigating the widespread suffering experienced by civilians.