FM Fidan holds phone call with Iranian counterpart as regional tensions mount

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on April 6, with the two discussing the course of the war and other developments, diplomatic sources said.

According to the sources, the conversation focused on the latest situation in the conflict and broader regional developments.

In a separate diplomatic contact, Fidan also received U.S. Ambassador to Ankara and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack in the Turkish capital on March 6.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said Fidan and Barrack held a meeting in Ankara but did not provide further details.