ANKARA
FM Fidan discusses regional issues with Russian, Iranian counterparts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed on Thursday developments in Syria over phone, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The conversation underlined the importance of cleansing Syria of terrorist organizations, the sources said, adding that establishing stability and security in the war-torn country was also highlighted.

Fidan also held talks with his Iranian counterpart.

Fidan and  Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi  discussed regional issues over a phone call, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Rubio backs 'inclusive' transition in Syria

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for an inclusive transition in Syria after the fall of leader Bashar al-Assad, in a call with powerbroker Türkiye, the State Department said Thursday.

Rubio's comments signal a consistency with his predecessor Antony Blinken, who on a trip to the region last month used similar language as he called on Syria's new leaders to protect minority rights and not pose a threat to neighboring countries.

In a call with Fidan that took place Wednesday, Rubio "highlighted the need for an inclusive transition in Syria," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

Rubio also called for "ensuring that the new government prevents Syria from becoming a source for international terrorism, and denying foreign malign actors the opportunity to exploit Syria's transition for their own objectives," she said.

Assad, allied with Iran and Russia, had ruthlessly crushed an uprising that erupted in 2011 but was swiftly deposed last month in a lightning raid by Turkish-backed rebels.

 

 

EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye
