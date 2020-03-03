FM Çavuşoğlu discuss Idlib with NATO chief

  • March 03 2020 10:06:00

FM Çavuşoğlu discuss Idlib with NATO chief

ANKARA/WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
FM Çavuşoğlu discuss Idlib with NATO chief

Turkish foreign minister and NATO chief spoke over the phone to discuss the latest situation in Idlib, northwestern Syria, and issues pertaining to migrants, state-run Anadolu Agency said on March 2.

Jens Stoltenberg expressed his solidarity with Turkey during his phone talk with Mevlut Çavuşoğlu, the agency cited anonymous sources as saying. 

Earlier, Çavuşoğlu also had phone talks with his Finnish and Spanish counterparts Pekka Haavisto and Arancha Gonzalez Laya, respectively.

In the meantime, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on March 2 that he discussed the situation in Syria with Stoltenberg.

"Turkey obviously is engaged in combat operations over there and we will take it one step at a time," Esper told reporters at the Pentagon.

"As an alliance, we take this one step at a time so we are prepared for what may happen."

Idlib is currently home to four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout the war-torn country.

In recent months, nearly 1.7 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks by the Assad regime and its allies.

Esper further said what Turkey does on its borders regarding refugees and migrants is "its own decision to make."

"Turkey's got to make that decision," said Esper.

"At the political level, they need to decide what they're going to do with regard to their borders. That involves the EU and their neighboring countries, and they've got to work their way through that with them," he added.

The Trump administration is considering additional humanitarian assistance for those within Syria, said Esper who denied the U.S. is weighing air support.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US-Turkish dialogue in Syria and the fate of the S-400s

    US-Turkish dialogue in Syria and the fate of the S-400s

  2. Europe will share the ‘burden of refugees’: Erdoğan

    Europe will share the ‘burden of refugees’: Erdoğan

  3. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  4. Ankara grants visa-free travel to eleven countries

    Ankara grants visa-free travel to eleven countries

  5. Turkey neutralizes 2,557 regime elements in Syria’s Idlib

    Turkey neutralizes 2,557 regime elements in Syria’s Idlib
Recommended
Turkey downs Assad regimes warplane in Syria

Turkey downs Assad regime's warplane in Syria

Erdoğan refuses to meet with Greek PM after refugees die

Erdoğan refuses to meet with Greek PM after refugees die
Turkey neutralizes 24 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

Turkey neutralizes 24 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria
Four Iraqis arrested over ISIL links

Four Iraqis arrested over ISIL links
Turkish soldier killed in northwestern Syria

Turkish soldier killed in northwestern Syria
Erdoğan, Merkel discuss Syria, refugees

Erdoğan, Merkel discuss Syria, refugees
WORLD Indian lawmakers scuffle over citizenship riots where 41 died

Indian lawmakers scuffle over citizenship riots where 41 died

Indian lawmakers pushed and shoved each other in parliament on March 2 after opposition parties demanded the resignation of interior minister Amit Shah over the handling of deadly riots triggered by a citizenship law that excludes Muslims.
ECONOMY Inflation rate at 12.37 pct in February

Inflation rate at 12.37 pct in February

The inflation rate in Turkey was recorded at 12.37 percent in February, the country's statistical authority announced on March 3. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe parts ways with coach Yanal after dismal run

Fenerbahçe parts ways with coach Yanal after dismal run

Fenerbahçe said late on March 1 it had parted ways with coach Ersun Yanal by mutual agreement following a string of poor results.