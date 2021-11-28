FM Çavuşoğlu attends Council of Ministers meeting, ECO summit

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is in Turkmenistan to attend the 25th Meeting of the Council of Ministers and 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and to hold bilaterals on Nov. 26-28.

Çavuşoğlu on Nov. 26 met with Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov. The minister discussed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit and the ECO summit.

In addition, on Nov. 27, the 25th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of ECO was held. Turkey handed over the ECO Term Presidency to Turkmenistan.

Çavuşoğlu said that ECO should be a bridge between Asia and Europe and that Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Corridor was a good example in this regard, while the Zangezur Corridor would also contribute to the economic integration of the region.

Çavuşoğlu also had a meeting with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan where they discussed the latest developments in the region and voiced cooperation.