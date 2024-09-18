FM attends Jordan meeting on Gaza crisis

FM attends Jordan meeting on Gaza crisis

AMMAN
FM attends Jordan meeting on Gaza crisis

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sept. 18 participated in a high-level meeting of a delegation jointly designed by the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League to address the Gaza war.

The delegation dubbed the "contact group" comprises foreign ministers from Türkiye, Palestine, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Indonesia and Nigeria.

They gathered to discuss efforts aimed at halting "the genocide committed by Israel in Gaza."

Ceasefire negotiations and the shipment of humanitarian aid to the war-torn region were key topics on the agenda, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The group also addressed the growing Israeli occupation of the West Bank and "provocations targeting the historical status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem."

"The ongoing genocide in Gaza, as well as settler violence against Palestinians and Israeli military attacks in the West Bank, are alarming," read the statement.

"The international community must act as soon as possible to stop the Israeli attacks, which threaten the stability of our region and the international order, and to reduce tensions."

The delegation was received by Jordan's King Abdullah II.

The gathering in Amman followed a meeting last week in Madrid, where Fidan met with his counterparts from Muslim and European nations, as well as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

During the talks, discussions focused on advancing a two-state solution to the ongoing conflict.

"We are seeing increased international support for a two-state solution," Fidan shared on X, mentioning a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"The period in which the global public viewed the Palestinian issue solely from the perspective of Israel and its supporters is coming to an end. The conscience of humanity is coming to the fore."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases
LATEST NEWS

  1. Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

    Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

  2. Trump vows to visit town at heart of migrant row

    Trump vows to visit town at heart of migrant row

  3. Germany's far right mobilizing youth vote

    Germany's far right mobilizing youth vote

  4. Argentina recession deepens with 1.7 pct contraction in Q2

    Argentina recession deepens with 1.7 pct contraction in Q2

  5. Solar industry on track for another record year: Report

    Solar industry on track for another record year: Report
Recommended
Early season catch plummets as pollution hits Aegean fishermen

Early season catch plummets as pollution hits Aegean fishermen
5,000-year-old salt cave in Çankırı ray of hope for COPD patients

5,000-year-old salt cave in Çankırı ray of hope for COPD patients
Second-hand bookstores struggle as e-commerce dominates

Second-hand bookstores struggle as e-commerce dominates
Turkish minister highlights need for national tech following Lebanon pager blasts

Turkish minister highlights need for national tech following Lebanon pager blasts
Türkiye is a proper contributor to regional stability, US official says

Türkiye is a proper contributor to regional stability, US official says
Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

Erdoğan renews call for new constitution
Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank

Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank
WORLD Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

Climate change and conflicts are threatening progress in the fight against infectious diseases like AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, a group dedicating to eradicating the illnesses warned yesterday.

ECONOMY Argentina recession deepens with 1.7 pct contraction in Q2

Argentina recession deepens with 1.7 pct contraction in Q2

Argentina's economy contracted by 1.7 percent in the second quarter, the national statistics agency has said, deepening a recession in the austerity-hit nation.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿