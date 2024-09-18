FM attends Jordan meeting on Gaza crisis

AMMAN

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sept. 18 participated in a high-level meeting of a delegation jointly designed by the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League to address the Gaza war.

The delegation dubbed the "contact group" comprises foreign ministers from Türkiye, Palestine, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Indonesia and Nigeria.

They gathered to discuss efforts aimed at halting "the genocide committed by Israel in Gaza."

Ceasefire negotiations and the shipment of humanitarian aid to the war-torn region were key topics on the agenda, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The group also addressed the growing Israeli occupation of the West Bank and "provocations targeting the historical status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem."

"The ongoing genocide in Gaza, as well as settler violence against Palestinians and Israeli military attacks in the West Bank, are alarming," read the statement.

"The international community must act as soon as possible to stop the Israeli attacks, which threaten the stability of our region and the international order, and to reduce tensions."

The delegation was received by Jordan's King Abdullah II.

The gathering in Amman followed a meeting last week in Madrid, where Fidan met with his counterparts from Muslim and European nations, as well as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

During the talks, discussions focused on advancing a two-state solution to the ongoing conflict.

"We are seeing increased international support for a two-state solution," Fidan shared on X, mentioning a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"The period in which the global public viewed the Palestinian issue solely from the perspective of Israel and its supporters is coming to an end. The conscience of humanity is coming to the fore."