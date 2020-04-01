Flowers bloom on Manisa volcano 

  April 01 2020

MANİSA
The extinct lava ruins of volcanoes that erupted thousands of years ago in Kula-Salihli Volcanic Geopark, included in UNESCO’s Global Geopark Network, has witnessed unique views with the vibrant colors of spring.

 Kula-Salihli Volcanic Geopark in the Aegean province of Manisa, which has peculiar geographical formations with extinct lava ruins of volcanoes that erupted thousands of years ago, hosts the meeting of black with vibrant colors with the new season.

 Dark colors of basalt rocks formed as a result of lava flows thousands of years ago, combined with lush green meadows, flowers blossomed in trees and plants in the geopark defined by the ancient geographer Strabo as the “Burned Country” due to the extinguished lava ruins in the region.

 Summer season preparations have also begun on fertile agricultural lands that extend around the region, which was registered by UNESCO in 2013 and included in the Global Geopark Network.

 During this period, when a large number of almond and cherry trees bloom in the region, goats and sheep were also released on green pastures.

 While many almond and cherry trees were blooming in the region, small ruminants were also released on the grassland.

 The region, which also hosts valleys, canyons, volcano cones and fairy chimneys formed by the Gediz River, is among the routes preferred by nature lovers and hiking athletes.

