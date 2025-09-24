Flood control facilities to be built with World Bank funding

ANKARA

Türkiye has initiated a $600 million World Bank-funded project to construct flood control infrastructure nationwide, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has announced.

Yumaklı emphasized the impact of global warming and climate change on life at the launch event for the "Türkiye Flood and Drought Management Project" in the capital of Ankara, saying the world is in a period where more proactive action is required to address these issues before they escalate into a much larger problem.

Recently, torrential rains have caused floods and landslides across several provinces in Türkiye’s Black Sea region, disrupting daily life, damaging infrastructure and forcing precautionary evacuations.

Extending his condolences to citizens affected by recent floods in the region, Yumaklı noted that extreme rainfall patterns — where precipitation that should fall over one or two months is now concentrated into just a few days — are becoming increasingly common.

"These floods are the other face of climate change," he said, adding that rain regimes that once began gradually and intensified over time now often arrive suddenly and sweep away everything in their path.

Yumaklı emphasized the critical importance of protecting citizens from floods, agricultural lands from various meteorological effects and watering soils.

He said Türkiye, as a water-stressed country, must manage water policies with utmost importance.

Yumaklı said the World Bank has provided significant funding for the Türkiye Flood and Drought Management Project. "With $600 million, we will build flood control facilities across our country."

He emphasized the importance of creating a safer and more resilient Türkiye to feed future generations.

Yumaklı also underlined that, as a country facing water stress, Türkiye must manage its water policies with the utmost priority. He noted that over the past 23 years, 3.4 trillion Turkish Liras had been allocated to water and irrigation projects, bringing nearly 11,000 facilities into service.

He added that the irrigated land area had increased by 50 percent, water storage capacity by 38 percent and the annual supply of drinking water had risen 2.7 times. This year alone, 321 new facilities are expected to be commissioned, he added.

He also pointed to progress in early warning systems, saying 533 flood warning stations have already been installed nationwide. Such systems, the minister said, play a vital role in alerting the public in time to reduce the impact of disasters.

State Hydraulic Works (DSİ) Director-General Mehmet Akif Balta also addressed the event, noting that World Bank cooperation provides vital financial support for projects ranging from irrigation modernization and resilient landscape integration to improved water efficiency and flood and drought management.