‘Floating history’ docks in Istanbul

  • May 13 2022 07:00:00

‘Floating history’ docks in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
‘Floating history’ docks in Istanbul

Nava Scoala Mircea, one of the Romanian Navy’s oldest ships which the Turkish media outlets nicknamed “Floating history,” anchored in Istanbul’s Sarayburnu port on May 11.

Entering Istanbul Strait early in the morning, the 84-year-old three-masted vessel docked at the port with the assistance of three Turkish coastal safety vessels.

“There are only five of these ships in the world,” local officials said about the training vessel carrying Romanian cadets.

Built in 1938 in Hamburg, Germany, the ship was named after Wallachian Voivode, Mircea the Elder, who ruled Wallachia, a region in Romania, between 1386 and 1418.

After World War II, it was temporarily taken over by the USSR but later returned to Romania. The ship was modernized in works that started in 1994 and lasted for eight years.

The Romanian press sees the ship as “a true ambassador of Romania.”

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21 mln

Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21 mln
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to print own e-passports by August

    Turkey to print own e-passports by August

  2. Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

    Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

  3. Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ

    Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ

  4. Interior Ministry extends music broadcast limit by 1 hour

    Interior Ministry extends music broadcast limit by 1 hour

  5. Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM

    Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM
Recommended
Turkey ranks 3rd in Europe on total fertility rate list

Turkey ranks 3rd in Europe on total fertility rate list
Many Turkish cities hit air pollution limits, warns Greenpeace

Many Turkish cities hit air pollution limits, warns Greenpeace
Interior ministry files criminal complaint against Victory Party leader for anti-refugee remarks

Interior ministry files criminal complaint against Victory Party leader for anti-refugee remarks
Celebrity’s sister lives with 165 dogs, five cats

Celebrity’s sister lives with 165 dogs, five cats
Germany to continue three-decade PKK ban: Ministry spokesperson

Germany to continue three-decade PKK ban: Ministry spokesperson
Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head
WORLD Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finland’s president and prime minister said on May 12 they were in favor of joining NATO and a formal decision would be taken this weekend, after Russia’s war in Ukraine sparked a swift u-turn in opinion.
ECONOMY TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned Kazakhstan Engineering for joint production of the Turkish company’s ANKA unmanned aerial vehicle in Kazakhstan.
SPORTS Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

A FIFA-licensed referee sparked debate for using a cryptocurrency at the kick-off ceremony of last weekend’s Istanbul derby as the Turkish Football Federation started an investigation.