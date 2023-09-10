Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job

WOLFSBURG, Germany

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.

The loss, the side's fourth in its past five games, comes nine months out from next year's European Championships, which Germany host.

Flick told reporters after the match he believed he was the right man for the job, "even if that's difficult to see."

"We are preparing well, we are preparing well for each opponent, there's nothing to be said about that,” he said.

"We are convinced of what we are doing and that's why I want to continue [as Germany coach]."

Germany conceded two goals in each half and was thoroughly outclassed by Japan, which also beat Germany at the 2022 World Cup.

Germany sporting director Rudi Völler said after the match the German FA would avoid making any rash decisions on Flick's future, telling RTL: "I would suggest we collect ourselves and we sleep on it."

"We are all a little in shock...a defeat like that hurts,” he said.

"We should all do some soul searching and think about it. What happens next, we'll see."

Flick coached Germany to a disappointing group stage exit at the Qatar World Cup, where his side won just one of three matches.

Germany has now been eliminated at the group stage in the past two World Cups, lost to England in the round of 16 at the 2021 Euros and faces a possible humiliation on home soil at the 2024 event.

Despite chants of "Flick out" from some sections of the crowd, and captain İlkay Gündoğan saying his side "need to ask questions of ourselves," the coach backed his side to improve in Tuesday's clash with France in Dortmund.

"Everyone that was on the field today wants to show another face [against France]" Flick said, explaining "it's football, we have another chance and we're looking forward to it."