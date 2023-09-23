Five Turkish universities rank among top 200 in Europe

ISTANBUL
Five Turkish universities have secured positions among the top 200 institutions in the inaugural Council of Europe university rankings conducted by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a U.K.-based higher education rating agency.

QS evaluated a total of 688 universities spanning 42 member countries of the Council of Europe for this comprehensive ranking.

Among the Turkish institutions that excelled in the rankings, Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) secured the 124th place, followed closely by Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ) at 138th, Koç University at 174th, Bilkent University at 178th and Boğaziçi University at 199th.

A total of 72 Turkish universities made the list curated by QS, with criteria encompassing global recognition, research prowess, teaching resources, internationalization efforts and employment outcomes. Remarkably, Türkiye stood as the second most represented country in the evaluation, following the United Kingdom.

Notably, ODTÜ led the way for Turkish universities and claimed the 34th position in the indicator reflecting QS's evaluation of recognition among international employers. İTÜ followed closely in 37th place, with Boğaziçi University securing 42nd place in this category.

In terms of employment outcomes, Boğaziçi University earned the 33rd spot, while Istanbul University also excelled in 62nd position.

Erol Özvar, head of the Council of Higher Education (YÖK), extended his congratulations to the Turkish universities that earned their places on the list. He highlighted the diligent efforts being made to enhance Türkiye’s competitiveness in the global higher education arena.

"It is a great source of happiness for us to see that our work bears fruit," he stated. "I hope that the number of Turkish universities achieving success in not only regional but also global rankings will continue to grow and raise the bar even further."

