Five men fined 5 mln Turkish Liras over illegal hunting

ERZİNCAN
The authorities in the eastern province of Erzincan issued a fine of 5,207,178 Turkish Liras ($179,664) to five individuals for hunting endangered species on the red list, marking the highest penalty ever recorded for illegal hunting in Türkiye.

The hunters targeted endangered species that were illegal to hunt, including 18 mountain goats, four wild goats with hooked horns, one brown bear and one Anatolian sheep.

In collaboration with the gendarmerie, the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks' (DKMP) Erzincan provincial branch conducted joint conservation control operations. The crackdown followed extensive monitoring, eventually revealing the five individuals engaged in illegal hunting. The relevant individuals were swiftly identified through their social media accounts, and legal proceedings were initiated.

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry in Türkiye is undertaking diverse initiatives to safeguard endangered species. Establishing wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centers in accordance with international agreements, the ministry provides care and rehabilitation for injured, vulnerable, or confiscated wild animals encountered in nature.

In this context, a total of 11 centers are operational in Afyonkarahisar, Bursa, Diyarbakır, Hatay, Kars, Konya, Mersin, Rize, Sinop, Şanlıurfa and Van. These centers play a vital role in protecting a total of 650 species in Türkiye, which include 123 mammals, 141 reptiles, and 386 bird species.

