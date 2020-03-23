Five mayors in southeastern Turkey detained over alleged terror links

ANKARA

Five mayors from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) in southeastern Turkey have been detained over alleged terror links, according to local media reports.

Turkey appointed acting mayors to four municipalities in the region.

Batman Municipality Mayor Mehmet Demir, Ergani Mayor Ahmet Kaya, Lice Mayor Tarık Mercan, Silvan Mayor Naşide Toprak and Eğil Mayor Mustafa Akkul have been detained over suspected links to terrorism.

Turkey also appointed acting mayors to Batman, Silvan, Lice and Ergani municipalities by a decision taken by the Interior Ministry.

In mid-August, mayors in Diyarbakır, Mardin and Van provinces were suspended over alleged terror links. They were all from the HDP, which Turkey’s government accuses of having links to the PKK.

Former Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Adnan Selçuk Mızraklı has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for charges related to terrorism.

Mızraklı received jail time on charges of “being a member of a terrorist organization” and “spreading terrorist propaganda.”

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.