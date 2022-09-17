Five caught smuggling migrants into Europe via jets from Türkiye

Five caught smuggling migrants into Europe via jets from Türkiye

BRUSSELS
Five caught smuggling migrants into Europe via jets from Türkiye

Five people, who were smuggling migrants into Europe for $10,000 on private jets departing from Türkiye, have been arrested in Italy and Belgium, Italian police announced on Sept. 14, according to British private broadcaster Sky News.

The migrants, carrying fake diplomatic IDs from St. Kitts and Nevis, left Türkiye on private jets for their official destination Caribbean Island but got off during the stopover in European airports.

Following the landing, mostly in Western Europe, the migrants, who were mostly Kurds or Iraqi citizens, destroyed their fake IDs and applied for asylum.

The investigation, which started after noticing the suspicious flight route, was organized by security forces from the five European countries with the participation of the U.S. forces and Europol.

An Italian and two Egyptian men were caught in Rome, while an Egyptian and another Tunisian woman were detained in Brussels, Italian police chief Constantino Scudieri explained, adding that two suspects were still on the run.

Pointing out that the organization issued fake check and defrauded airlines to build their own aircraft fleet, the investigators said that the member of the organization did not make payments to many hotels.

Investigators also declared that nearly five flights between October and December 2020 took the migrants to Italy, France, Austria, Germany and Belgium.

As part of the investigation, Belgian police have seized two private jets worth $426,000.

Jet,

ECONOMY Producer prices in agriculture down in August

Producer prices in agriculture down in August
MOST POPULAR

  1. EBRD supports green, low carbon investments in Türkiye

    EBRD supports green, low carbon investments in Türkiye

  2. Erdoğan urges to end war in Ukraine through diplomacy

    Erdoğan urges to end war in Ukraine through diplomacy

  3. Türkiye warns Greece of ‘Asia Minor Catastrophe’ campaign

    Türkiye warns Greece of ‘Asia Minor Catastrophe’ campaign
Recommended
Türkiye going through metaverse winter: Experts

Türkiye going through metaverse winter: Experts
Ministry steps in to reunite Syrian woman with her son

Ministry steps in to reunite Syrian woman with her son
Some 14 suspects linked to FETÖ nabbed in ops

Some 14 suspects linked to FETÖ nabbed in ops
Türkiye warns Greece of ‘Asia Minor Catastrophe’ campaign

Türkiye warns Greece of ‘Asia Minor Catastrophe’ campaign
Türkiye-US hold Strategic Mechanism Dialogue meeting

Türkiye-US hold Strategic Mechanism Dialogue meeting
Gülşen cancels concerts after row over remarks on religious schools

Gülşen cancels concerts after row over remarks on religious schools
WORLD US judge appoints ’special master’ in Trump document case

US judge appoints ’special master’ in Trump document case

A US judge on Thursday named an independent arbiter to sort through thousands of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida estate and determine if any of them are protected by executive privilege.
ECONOMY Producer prices in agriculture down in August

Producer prices in agriculture down in August

The Agriculture producer price index declined by 4.34 percent in August from the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.
SPORTS Female wrestler becomes world champion second time

Female wrestler becomes world champion second time

Turkish female wrestler Yasemin Adar Yiğit has gained her second world championship in her career after defeating her Egyptian opponent Samar Amer İbrahim Hamza in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.