Fishing nets in depths of Bosphorus Strait threatening marine wildlife: Experts

  • January 07 2021 07:00:00

Fishing nets in depths of Bosphorus Strait threatening marine wildlife: Experts

ISTANBUL
Fishing nets in depths of Bosphorus Strait threatening marine wildlife: Experts

Fishermen using cast nets in the depths of the Bosphorus Strait and close to its shores on big fishing boats are threatening marine wildlife, experts have warned.

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry permits industrial fishing at 24 meters of depth offshore and in seas, but fishermen have been throwing nets from their large fishing boats close to the banks of the Bosphorus Strait.

Some of them fish just 20 meters from the shore, warned officials, saying, various species existing in the seabed could be go extinct soon, daily Hürriyet reported.

Those fishing solo by the Bosphorus are also angry, with one saying, “The numbers and variety of the fish species in the Bosphorus have decreased.”

Saadet Karakulak, an academic from Istanbul University, stressed the Bosphorus is marine passage for fish.

“Officials must ban the fishing boats which are more than 20 meters long from hunting at the Bosphorus. Coastal areas are important for biodiversity. They are the regions where the fish survive.”

She also warned that fishing in coastal regions would damage the sea floor habitat.

“The fish stock in the province has fallen. This kind of fishing must be stopped,” said Serkan İnanç, the head of the Amateur and Anglers Federation (ASOF).

İlhan Keskin, a 47-year-old local from Istanbul’s Sarıyer district, who has been fishing for 20 years is also worried about the fishing trend. “They fish just in front of the coastline. They take all the seed fish away and go. They leave nothing to us, the anglers,” noted Keskin.

Necati Alay, another angler from Sarıyer, said fishermen on the boats are not bothered by the complaints. “Sometimes we react to them from the shore. They say, ‘We have the legal permission’ and they just go on,” Alay said.

The Provincial Agriculture and Forestry Directorate said they have tightened controls.

“In Greece you cannot conduct industrial fishing at regions less than 40 meters deep. In most European countries there is a 50-meter limit. In Istanbul, this length is 24 meters. We need new regulations,” Karakulak said.

fishing net,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey urges US to maintain restraint, prudence

    Turkey urges US to maintain restraint, prudence

  2. Drought threat looms over Turkey as dams dry up

    Drought threat looms over Turkey as dams dry up

  3. US Congress formally certifies Joe Biden's election win

    US Congress formally certifies Joe Biden's election win

  4. AKP to take legal action against former top soldier on coup remarks

    AKP to take legal action against former top soldier on coup remarks

  5. Boğaziçi University's new rector says he understands protesting students’ sentiments

    Boğaziçi University's new rector says he understands protesting students’ sentiments
Recommended
Investigation initiated over handcuffs at Boğaziçi University gate

Investigation initiated over handcuffs at Boğaziçi University gate
Constitutional Court rejects Pastor Brunson’s application on rights violations

Constitutional Court rejects Pastor Brunson’s application on rights violations
Turkish Cypriot leader sends letter to UN Secretary

Turkish Cypriot leader sends letter to UN Secretary
Turkey, Albania upgrade ties to strategic partnership

Turkey, Albania upgrade ties to strategic partnership
Turkey urges US to maintain restraint, prudence

Turkey urges US to maintain restraint, prudence
Most Istanbul fires in 2020 resulted from cigarette butts, data reveals

Most Istanbul fires in 2020 resulted from cigarette butts, data reveals
WORLD Global virus deaths hit record high as EU approves second vaccine

Global virus deaths hit record high as EU approves second vaccine

The EU cleared a second coronavirus vaccine for use on Jan. 6 bringing relief to European countries struggling with spiraling infections, as the world clocked up a record number of deaths in a single day.

ECONOMY Turkish airports host 82 mln air passengers in 2020

Turkish airports host 82 mln air passengers in 2020

The number of passengers through Turkish airports- including transit passengers- reached 81.7 million in 2020, according to the country’s airport authority on Jan. 7. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş striker Cyle Larin netted four goals in Jan. 6's evening's Turkish Süper Lig game to lead the Black-Eagles to a 6-0 win over Çaykur Rizespor.