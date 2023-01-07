Fishermen hunt endangered 2-ton basking shark

İZMİR
Fishermen in the Aegean province of İzmir have caught a basking shark, which is 10 meters long and weighs 2 tons, while experts have criticized the hunting of this shark species, as it is in danger of extinction.

Fishermen threw nets into the sea to fish at night in the Urla district. In the morning, fishermen saw a 10-meter-long basking shark in their nets.

The shark, weighing 2 tons, was able to be brought to the coast with the help of a crane. Citizens who saw the giant shark took souvenir photos. Fishermen in the district stated that they caught such a large
shark for the first time.

On the other hand, Ortaç Onmuş, a member of Ege University’s Biology Department, stated that the basking shark is in danger of extinction, warning that fishermen should be more sensitive to endangered fish.

“Basking shark is a species that needs to be protected. It usually lives off the Mediterranean Sea and rarely comes ashore,” Onmuş explained.

“It may have followed a school of fish and came ashore. It is not harmful to humans as it feeds on fish,” the expert added.

