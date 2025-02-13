Fishermen halt operations in Marmara, Çanakkale due to mucilage

ÇANAKKALE
Fishermen in the Çanakkale Strait and the Marmara Sea have been forced to suspend operations due to a resurgence of sea mucilage, also known as “marine snot,” which is disrupting navigation and damaging fishing equipment.

Naci Karabiber, the head of a regional fisheries union, confirmed the severity of the situation, stating that “fishing has come to a complete halt.”

First observed in 2020, mucilage has reappeared in varying intensities across the region. While it was initially present in small amounts, rising temperatures above seasonal norms have exacerbated its spread.

The thick, jelly-like substance has made navigation difficult, clogging boat engines and preventing fishermen from deploying their nets effectively.

Karabiber warned that the situation is rapidly worsening.

“The Çanakkale Strait is currently heavily affected. The mucilage, carried by currents and storms from the Marmara Sea, has spread towards the North Aegean, reaching Gökçeada and the Saros Gulf. Right now, only Bozcaada and Küçükkuyu remain unaffected. As a result, all fishing vessels are crowding into these limited areas, putting immense pressure on fish stocks.”

Strong storms over the past week have raised hopes that the turbulent waters might help disperse the mucilage. However, fishermen continue to struggle.

Karabiber shared a firsthand account from a fisherman in Tekirdağ: “He sent a video showing mucilage settling like mud on the seabed. He couldn’t even left his net. In this condition, deploying a purse seine net would mean losing it entirely. The problem is worsening at an alarming rate.”

Authorities had previously established an emergency action plan to combat mucilage in the Marmara Sea, but Karabiber warned that without strict adherence to pollution control measures, the region’s marine ecosystem could face irreversible damage.

Aside from preventing fishing, the thickening mucilage is causing mechanical failure in boats. “Our engines rely on water cooling, but the mucilage is clogging the filters. Forget fishing — just sailing has become a challenge,” Karabiber lamented.

