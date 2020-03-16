Turkey, Russia launched first joint patrol in Idlib

  • March 16 2020 09:46:00

Turkey, Russia launched first joint patrol in Idlib

ANKARA
Turkey, Russia launched first joint patrol in Idlib

Turkish and Russian troops have conducted the first joint patrolling mission on the M4 highway in Idlib province of Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on March 15, in line with the March 5 agreement sealed between Ankara and Moscow that brought about a temporary cease-fire to the enclave.

A statement issued by the Defense Ministry informed that the joint patrol was carried out with the participation of land and air elements of the Turkish and Russian militaries, according to state-run Anadolu Agency. The statement did not provide any detail of the mission.

The first mission has reportedly taken place between the Saraqib and Nairab towns of Idlib under the control of the joint Turkish-Russian military coordination center.

A deal brokered by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin has stipulated joint patrolling on M4 highway, a strategic motorway that links Aleppo to Latakia. The deal has brought about the establishment of a security corridor six kilometers to the north and six km to the south of the M4 highway.

Following technical talks with the Russian counterparts in Ankara in the last week, Turkish officials announced that Turkish troops will control the northern strip while the Russians will oversee the southern bank.

The deal came after deadly clashes between the Turkish and Syrian armies. Turkey has a strong deployment in the province along with its 12 observation posts under the Sochi Agreement between Turkey and Russia in September 2018.

Turkey said it “neutralized” more than 2,000 Syrian troops and gave a serious damage to its defense system after the regime killed 34 Turkish troops in an aerial attack in late February.

Mission was cut short: Russia

In the meantime, Russian news agencies claimed that the Turkish and Russian troops had to cut short their first mission due to actions of the radical terrorist groups.

“To carry out provocations, terrorists were trying to use civilians as human shields,” the Russian Defense Ministry was quoted as saying by Russian state news agency RIA, explaining the reason for the shorter route.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms 18th coronavirus case

    Turkey confirms 18th coronavirus case

  2. Turkey confirms sixth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries

    Turkey confirms sixth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries

  3. Pandemic panic

    Pandemic panic

  4. Turkey halts ethanol-mixed fuel for more disinfectants

    Turkey halts ethanol-mixed fuel for more disinfectants

  5. Istanbul’s ‘most elegant peddler’ dies aged 71

    Istanbul’s ‘most elegant peddler’ dies aged 71
Recommended
More efforts planned to rehabilitate Kurbağalıdere creek

More efforts planned to rehabilitate Kurbağalıdere creek
Turks trapped on Everest rescued

Turks trapped on Everest rescued
Turkey denounces ‘occupation’ of Crimea on sixth anniversary

Turkey denounces ‘occupation’ of Crimea on sixth anniversary
11 PKK terrorists neutralized in N Syria

11 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in N Syria
Project against puffer fish delights local fishermen

Project against puffer fish delights local fishermen
Istanbul’s ‘most elegant peddler’ dies aged 71

Istanbul’s ‘most elegant peddler’ dies aged 71
WORLD Biden and Sanders criticize Trump on coronavirus, tout their own crisis leadership

Biden and Sanders criticize Trump on coronavirus, tout their own crisis leadership

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak during a Democratic debate on March 15, and touted their own approaches to dealing with a widening crisis that has upended the daily life of Americans.
ECONOMY Torunlar REIT plans up to $268 million investment

Torunlar REIT plans up to $268 million investment

Torunlar Real Estate Investment Trust plans to invest a total of 1 billion Turkish Liras (around $268 million) in three years, the company’s chairman has said.

SPORTS Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Playing in an empty stadium, Galatasaray was held to a goalless draw by Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig amid calls for the league to be suspended due to the global pandemic coronavirus.