First Turk to be in space in second half of 2023: Minister

ANKARA

A Turkish citizen will be sent to the International Space Station (ISS) in the second half of 2023 within the scope of the Turkish Space Traveler and Science Mission project, Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank has said.

The feasibility and budgeting activities for the projects developed by the Turkish Space Agency have been completed, Varank said, answering main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Deputy Ömer Fethi Gürer’s questions about the studies carried out within the scope of the National Space Program and when the manned journey to the Moon will take place.

Recalling the “National Space Program Strategy Document” presented in the presidential circular last year, Varank said, “After completing the necessary training, the selected Turkish space traveler is planned to be sent to the ISS to conduct scientific research in the second half of 2023.”

Türkiye started the Turkish Space Traveler and Science Mission project on May 23, aiming to send a Turkish citizen to space.

The project will also enable the Turkish citizen, who will undergo training before leaving for space, to conduct scientific research in space.

The government signed a deal with Axiom Space, a U.S. space infrastructure developer, for the training and flight service of the space traveler.

Candidates will have to complete Axiom’s months-long training curriculum to adapt to living in space.

With this program, the country will have the chance to conduct scientific experiments by using the infrastructure of the ISS.

Experimental ideas from universities and research institutions for research to be carried out in a gravity-free environment are being evaluated by a technical committee.

“There is no target of manned access to the moon between 2022 and 2030,” Varank also stated.

The project previously aimed to make the country reach the moon at the end of 2023 with the national and original hybrid rocket, which was to be fired into near-earth orbit and make a hard landing.

The minister also pointed out that TÜBİTAK has provided nearly 41 million Turkish Liras in support to 169 people in the field of space sciences in the last 20 years within the framework of its support programs for scientists. More than 30 million liras have been given to 31 projects in the field of space studies, he added.