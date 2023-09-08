First trailer for ‘Super Models’ docuseries released

First trailer for ‘Super Models’ docuseries released

NEW YORK
First trailer for ‘Super Models’ docuseries released

Four of the women who inspired the term “supermodel” are getting some majorly overdue recognition in a new docuseries set to premiere on Apple TV+ later this month.

The first trailer for “The Super Models” premiered on Sept. 6, featuring a mix of old and new footage of models Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington reflecting on their careers.

The women reveal some of their experiences in the fashion world, from Evangelista mentioning how she would be told to lose weight to Campbell decrying how she lost advertising deals and was “bullied” due to the color of her skin.

The trailer includes commentary from fashion designers such as Donna Karan, as well as footage of the women with the late Gianni Versace and the fashionable troupe’s unmatched group energy.

Time is also dedicated to George Michael’s pop classic “Freedom ’90” and its iconic black and white music video, which made the quartet of beauties – Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy – household names.

“The Super Models,” a four-part series, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Sept. 20.

TÜRKIYE Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years

Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years
LATEST NEWS

  1. Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years

    Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years

  2. North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

    North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

  3. Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

    Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

  4. Ex-Trump trade advisor Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress

    Ex-Trump trade advisor Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress

  5. Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India

    Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India
Recommended
Freddie Mercurys memorabilia sells at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's memorabilia sells at lucrative auction
Two people arrested after digging hole at Great Wall

Two people arrested after digging hole at Great Wall

Roman swords discovered in Dead Sea cave

Roman swords discovered in Dead Sea cave
Rolling Stones album of new songs out next month

Rolling Stones album of new songs out next month
Hollywood readies for a season with stars on the sidelines

Hollywood readies for a season with stars on the sidelines
Istanbul Theater Festival announces program

Istanbul Theater Festival announces program
WORLD North Korea launches new tactical nuclear attack submarine

North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

North Korea has launched its first "tactical nuclear attack submarine" as part of its effort to strengthen its naval force, state media said Friday.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines’ orders for A350-900 reach 40 aircraft

Turkish Airlines’ orders for A350-900 reach 40 aircraft

Türkiye’s national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, has announced a new order for 10 additional A350-900 aircraft, taking its total for the type to 40, plane maker Airbus has announced.

SPORTS European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

According to data from a prominent service providing platform, the Turkish Women's Volleyball Team's successes on the world stage has raised interest in volleyball nationally, particularly among young girls, and increased the demand for volleyball lessons by 180 percent.