First sign of animal life on Earth may be a sponge fossil

  • July 30 2021 07:00:00

First sign of animal life on Earth may be a sponge fossil

WASHINGTON-The Associated Press
First sign of animal life on Earth may be a sponge fossil

A Canadian geologist may have found the earliest fossil record of animal life on Earth, according to a report published on July 28 in the journal Nature.

Around a billion years ago, a region of northwest Canada now defined by steep mountains was a prehistoric marine environment where the remains of ancient sponges may be preserved in mineral sediment, the paper says.

Geologist Elizabeth Turner discovered the rocks in a remote region of the Northwest Territories accessible only by helicopter, where she has been excavating since the 1980s. Thin sections of rock contain three-dimensional structures that resemble modern sponge skeletons.

“I believe these are ancient sponges, only this type of organism has this type of network of organic filaments,” said Joachim Reitner, a geobiologist and expert in sponges at Germany’s University of Gottingen, who was not involved in the research.

The dating of adjacent rock layers indicates the samples are about 890 million years old, which would make them about 350 million years older than the oldest undisputed sponge fossils previously found.

“What’s most stunning is the timing,” said Paco Cardenas, an expert on sponges at Sweden’s Uppsala University, who was not involved in the research. “To have discovered sponge fossils from close to 900 million years ago will greatly improve our understanding of early animal evolution.”

Many scientists believe the first animal groups included soft sponges or sponge-like creatures that lack muscles and nerves but have other features of simple animals, including cells with differentiated functions and sperm.

To be sure, there’s very little scientific consensus or certainty about anything dating back a billion years ago, so other researchers will likely continue to vet and debate Turner’s findings.

“I think she’s got a pretty strong case. I think this is very worthy of publishing, it puts the evidence out there for other people to consider,” said David Bottjer, a paleobiologist at University of Southern California, who was not involved in the research.

Scientists believe life on Earth emerged around 3.7 billion years ago. The earliest animals appeared much later, but exactly when is still debated.

Until now, the oldest undisputed fossil sponges date to around 540 million years ago, an era called the Cambrian period.

But scientists using a line of reasoning called the molecular clock, where they analyze the rate of genetic mutations to backdate when two species likely diverged, say that available evidence points to sponges emerging much earlier, around a billion years ago.

Yet no supporting physical evidence has yet been found until now.

“This would be the first time that a sponge fossil has been found from before the Cambrian, and not only before, but way before, that’s what’s most exciting,” said Uppsala University’s Cardenas, adding that the research seems to confirm the molecular clock estimates.

Fossil evidence is scant before the Cambrian period when animals first developed hard skeletons, exoskeletons and shells, which are more likely to be preserved.

“Those kinds of fossils belong to more complicated animals, obviously there has to be a back history” of simpler animals like sponges emerging first, said the paper’s author Turner, who is based at Laurentian University in Ontario.

The dating of 890 million years ago is significant because, if the sponge’s identification is confirmed, it shows that the first animals evolved before a time when oxygen in the atmosphere and ocean reached a level scientists once thought was necessary for animal life. Yet recent research shows that some sponges can survive with very little oxygen.

“Everything on Earth has an ancestor. It’s always been predicted that the first evidence of animal life would be small and cryptic, a very subtle clue,” said Roger Summons, an MIT geobiologist who was not involved in the research.

geology,

ARTS & LIFE Excavation head calls Myra ‘Pompeii’ of Anatolia

Excavation head calls Myra ‘Pompeii’ of Anatolia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Country fights to control multiple fires as four killed

    Country fights to control multiple fires as four killed

  2. New heat wave to scorch Istanbul: Expert

    New heat wave to scorch Istanbul: Expert

  3. Turkish troops not to assume combat duty in Afghanistan: Ministry

    Turkish troops not to assume combat duty in Afghanistan: Ministry

  4. Kangals, Van cats to be allowed to take out of country

    Kangals, Van cats to be allowed to take out of country

  5. Turkey lights first gas flare at Sakarya field in Black Sea

    Turkey lights first gas flare at Sakarya field in Black Sea
Recommended
Excavation head calls Myra ‘Pompeii’ of Anatolia

Excavation head calls Myra ‘Pompeii’ of Anatolia
Exhibition at Gazhane focusses on issues of urbanization

Exhibition at Gazhane focusses on issues of urbanization
Turkish actor guest-starred on ‘Into the Night’ Netflix series

Turkish actor guest-starred on ‘Into the Night’ Netflix series
Turkey’s Kayseri added to UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Turkey’s Kayseri added to UNESCO Creative Cities Network
Prominent artist describes controversial sculptures as ‘Turkish pop art’

Prominent artist describes controversial sculptures as ‘Turkish pop art’
Met Opera mandates vaccines for new season

Met Opera mandates vaccines for new season
WORLD 8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning

8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning

A shallow 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula late on July 28, the United States Geological Survey said, prompting a tsunami warning.
ECONOMY Turkey’s passenger car exports hit $5 billion in first half

Turkey’s passenger car exports hit $5 billion in first half

Local carmakers shipped nearly $5 billion worth of passenger cars to local markets in the first half of 2021, rising around 15 percent on an annual basis, data from the trading group have shown.

SPORTS US beat Turkey 3-2 in womens volleyball group clash

US beat Turkey 3-2 in women's volleyball group clash

U.S. secured a 3-2 win against Turkey in Tokyo Olympics women's volleyball group clash on July 29. 