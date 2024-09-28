First lady wraps up New York visit, promotes cultural diplomacy

First Lady Emine Erdoğan concluded a series of diplomatic engagements in New York, notably cultural ones, during her visit for the 79th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

Reflecting on her visit, Erdoğan stated on X, “We came to the end of another visit to New York, where we presented our cultural heritage to the world, strengthened friendships, and took the first steps for strong relations.” She expressed hope that the efforts would contribute to global peace.

Throughout her five-day visit, Erdoğan, who chairs the U.N. Advisory Board on Zero Waste, engaged with various officials and participated in numerous events at the Turkish House, Türkiye's designated diplomatic headquarters in New York.

One of the highlights of her visit was hosting an event titled "Bridal Treasures: A Journey Through Ottoman and Anatolian Dowries," where she welcomed the spouses of world leaders and showcased traditional Turkish hospitality.

She also organized an event called "Flavors of Africa: A Feast of Culture, Cuisine, and Friendship" to highlight African culture and cuisine.

Additionally, the Turkish First Lady met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Jeffrey Sachs, president of the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

In her capacity as chair of the U.N. Advisory Board on Zero Waste, she also held discussions with Najat Maalla M'jid, the U.N. Secretary-General’s special representative on violence against children.

Erdoğan participated in a UNICEF-organized event, "A Starfish Story: A Global Call to Volunteers of the Heart," where she urged for global cooperation to enhance foster care systems.

"I join this global call for volunteers of the heart and invite every compassionate nation that seeks to protect our children, the future of humanity, to unite in strengthening foster care," she said.

Her schedule also included attending a luncheon hosted by U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and meeting with Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of U.S. civil rights leader Malcolm X, at the Turkish House.

