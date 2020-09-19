First lady to roll out new book on Turkish cuisine

  • September 19 2020 09:50:36

First lady to roll out new book on Turkish cuisine

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
First lady to roll out new book on Turkish cuisine

The world will have a different reference for centuries-old Turkish cuisine with a new "centennial" cookbook, Turkey's first lady announced on Sept. 18. 

Emine Erdoğan introduced the gastronomy book on Twitter after hosting a meeting with academics in the culinary science and chefs.

She said the publication aims to promote the richness of Turkish cuisine internationally and will include Turkey's cultural codes with healthy, traditional and waste-free recipes.

The book will be published in the first days of the new year in Turkish and English and will later be translated into other languages.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulls tighter anti-virus measures as cases surge

    Turkey mulls tighter anti-virus measures as cases surge

  2. More details emerge in death of British tourist at Istanbul hotel

    More details emerge in death of British tourist at Istanbul hotel

  3. Turkey pulled back Oruç Reis vessel to allow for diplomacy with Greece, says Erdoğan

    Turkey pulled back Oruç Reis vessel to allow for diplomacy with Greece, says Erdoğan

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 7,377 as daily cases increase by 1,771

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 7,377 as daily cases increase by 1,771

  5. Macron adds fuel to fire in east Med, says Defense Minister Akar

    Macron adds fuel to fire in east Med, says Defense Minister Akar
Recommended
Turkey rescues 32 asylum seekers in Aegean

Turkey rescues 32 asylum seekers in Aegean
COVID-19 vaccine may be available in November: Dean

COVID-19 vaccine may be available in November: Dean

Senior ISIL terrorist jailed for over 12 years

Senior ISIL terrorist jailed for over 12 years
Turkey rejects allegations against Syrian opposition

Turkey rejects allegations against Syrian opposition
Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM

Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM
Presidency’s Directorate of Communications launches anti-propaganda unit

Presidency’s Directorate of Communications launches anti-propaganda unit
WORLD Floods, wind damage as rare ’medicane’ storm hits Greece

Floods, wind damage as rare ’medicane’ storm hits Greece

A rare hurricane-like storm hit western Greece on Sept. 18, disrupting travel and causing floods and power outages on several Ionian Sea islands.
ECONOMY Turkish firm Abdi İbrahim buys OM Pharma stakes

Turkish firm Abdi İbrahim buys OM Pharma stakes

Turkey’s leading pharmaceutical company Abdi İbrahim on Sept. 18 said it has acquired 28.5 percent of the shares of Switzerland-based biotech company OM Pharma for 500 million Swiss francs ($530 million).
SPORTS Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Defending champion Başakşehir will be hosting title hopeful Galatasaray in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Sept. 20 in an early-season test for both sides.