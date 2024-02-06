First lady marks first year of Feb 6 disaster with message

First lady marks first year of Feb 6 disaster with message

ANKARA
First lady marks first year of Feb 6 disaster with message

First lady Emine Erdoğan on Feb. 6 took to social media to remember those who lost their lives in last year’s earthquakes on its first anniversary.

Erdoğan underlined the joint effort of the state and the nation since the early days after the devastating earthquakes has played a pivotal role in mending wounds and rebuilding cities, in a post on X.

"I sincerely believe that the ongoing collaboration between the state and the people since day one will be instrumental in the rebirth of our cities from the ashes of the earthquake. I remember with mercy all our citizens lost in the disaster and extend my patience to their grieving families," Erdoğan said.

Expressing that the tremors that ravaged 11 southern cities “did not only demolish buildings but also shattered hearts,” Erdoğan described the post-earthquake cooperation and unity as “the solidarity of the century.”

The tremors that claimed the lives of more than 53,000 people are often referred to as the "disaster of the century."

"In this challenging period, the transformation of every home into a charitable organization and every citizen into a voluntary goodwill ambassador in our beautiful country has been our greatest consolation," Erdoğan added.

Her post also included a video depicting the post-disaster aid process, as well as search and rescue efforts.

During a press conference last week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that over 350,000 personnel worked in the earthquake zone last year, with thousands of volunteers providing free services to the earthquake victims.

Emine Erdogan, february 6,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP leader criticizes govt response to Feb 6 earthquake

CHP leader criticizes gov't response to Feb 6 earthquake
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leader criticizes gov't response to Feb 6 earthquake

    CHP leader criticizes gov't response to Feb 6 earthquake

  2. Erdoğan unveils infrastructure plans for earthquake zone

    Erdoğan unveils infrastructure plans for earthquake zone

  3. Grain corridor should be revived, Turkish top diplomat says

    Grain corridor should be revived, Turkish top diplomat says

  4. Nation mourns victims of twin quakes on 1st anniversary

    Nation mourns victims of twin quakes on 1st anniversary

  5. Police shoot dead two assailants outside Istanbul court

    Police shoot dead two assailants outside Istanbul court
Recommended
CHP leader criticizes govt response to Feb 6 earthquake

CHP leader criticizes gov't response to Feb 6 earthquake
Erdoğan unveils infrastructure plans for earthquake zone

Erdoğan unveils infrastructure plans for earthquake zone
Grain corridor should be revived, Turkish top diplomat says

Grain corridor should be revived, Turkish top diplomat says
Nation mourns victims of twin quakes on 1st anniversary

Nation mourns victims of twin quakes on 1st anniversary
Police shoot dead two assailants outside Istanbul court

Police shoot dead two assailants outside Istanbul court
Politicians mark 1st anniversary of earthquake

Politicians mark 1st anniversary of earthquake
WORLD Azerbaijan heading to polls for presidential election

Azerbaijan heading to polls for presidential election

More than 6.5 million Azerbaijani voters on Feb. 7 are set to head to the ballot boxes to elect their next president a year ahead of the previously scheduled elections.
ECONOMY Exports from 45 provinces rise in January

Exports from 45 provinces rise in January

Exports from 45 of Türkiye's 81 provinces increased in January compared to the same month of the previous year, the Trade Ministry has said.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿