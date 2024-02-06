First lady marks first year of Feb 6 disaster with message

ANKARA

First lady Emine Erdoğan on Feb. 6 took to social media to remember those who lost their lives in last year’s earthquakes on its first anniversary.

Erdoğan underlined the joint effort of the state and the nation since the early days after the devastating earthquakes has played a pivotal role in mending wounds and rebuilding cities, in a post on X.

"I sincerely believe that the ongoing collaboration between the state and the people since day one will be instrumental in the rebirth of our cities from the ashes of the earthquake. I remember with mercy all our citizens lost in the disaster and extend my patience to their grieving families," Erdoğan said.

Expressing that the tremors that ravaged 11 southern cities “did not only demolish buildings but also shattered hearts,” Erdoğan described the post-earthquake cooperation and unity as “the solidarity of the century.”

The tremors that claimed the lives of more than 53,000 people are often referred to as the "disaster of the century."

"In this challenging period, the transformation of every home into a charitable organization and every citizen into a voluntary goodwill ambassador in our beautiful country has been our greatest consolation," Erdoğan added.

Her post also included a video depicting the post-disaster aid process, as well as search and rescue efforts.

During a press conference last week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that over 350,000 personnel worked in the earthquake zone last year, with thousands of volunteers providing free services to the earthquake victims.