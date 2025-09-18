First lady Emine Erdoğan hosts Japan’s Princess Akiko

ANKARA
Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan met Japan's Princess Akiko of Mikasa on Wednesday, discussing a range of issues including environment, cultural heritage, and gastronomy.

Erdoğan hosted Princess Akiko, who is in Türkiye for a series of programs, at the presidential state guesthouse in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan emphasized the significant value of the archaeological excavations in Türkiye being carried out under the auspices of Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, with the leadership of the Japanese Institute of Anatolian Archaeology.

Highlighting the importance of these efforts, Erdoğan expressed her gratitude for the excavation work.

Princess Akiko said the excavations are an important element of cultural heritage exchange between the two countries.

The meeting also touched upon the rich culinary traditions of Türkiye and Japan, with the princess saying that both nations share a legacy of great historical civilizations.

Her wearing of a brooch crafted with the traditional Turkish filigree technique, along with nail polish featuring the flags of Türkiye and Japan, also drew attention.

“I was delighted to meet Princess Akiko of Mikasa, who is on an official visit to our country. In our discussions, we addressed a wide range of topics, including environmental protection, the preservation of cultural heritage, and gastronomy," Erdoğan said on Turkish social media platform NSocial.

"We evaluated joint steps that can be taken to pass on the deep friendship between our countries to future generations. We underlined the great value of the archaeological excavations in Türkiye carried out under the auspices of our Culture and Tourism Ministry, and led by the Japanese Institute of Anatolian Archaeology. We firmly believe that the excavation work to be launched soon at the Ayanlar Ruins in Sanliurfa will further strengthen the cultural ties between our two countries. I wholeheartedly thank Princess Akiko Mikasa for her gracious visit.”

Princess Akiko also visited Anitkabir, mausoleum of the Turkish republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and The Golden Age of Archaeology exhibition in the capital.

Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival
﻿