First glimpses of legendary footballer’s biopic released

The first frames from the highly anticipated Netflix’s new biopic about legendary footballer Lefter Küçükandonyadis, “Lefter: Bir Ordinaryüs Hikayesi,” have been released.

The movie, directed by Can Ulkay, stars Halit Ergenç and Erdem Kaynarca, alongside a strong cast including Deniz Işın, Aslıhan Malbora and Aslıhan Gürbüz, with Ayşe İlker Turgut penning the screenplay.

"Lefter: Bir Ordinaryüs Hikayesi" chronicles the life of Küçükandonyadis, a legendary footballer for Fenerbahçe and the Turkish National Team. The film highlights his rise and his roots in Büyükada to becoming an international football icon, revered by fans worldwide.

Born on Dec. 22, 1925, in Büyükada, Küçükandonyadis was the son of a Greek fisherman and a Turkish mother. His football journey began at Taksim Sports Club, and after a brief military service, he joined Fenerbahçe, where he became a key player.

His career included stints at Florentina in Italy and Nice in France before returning to Fenerbahçe. His exceptional scoring ability earned him 506 goals in 752 matches and 21 goals for the Turkish National Team.

Lefter also worked as a coach and a sports writer post-retirement. He was awarded the Golden Medal of Honor for his contribution to Turkish football and is remembered as the first Turkish footballer to reach 50 national matches.

He passed away in 2012 at the age of 86, leaving behind a lasting legacy honored with a statue in Kadıköy, Istanbul.

