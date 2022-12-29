First gastronomy high school opened in Nevşehir

NEVŞEHİR

Türkiye’s first gastronomy high school has been opened in the Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir.

“We have started a gastronomy mobilization for the traditional Turkish cuisine to come to light, to be actively used and recorded with innovative approaches,” Education Minister Mahmut Özer said while addressing the opening ceremony of the Cappadocia Gastronomy Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School.

The high school will accept students who managed to rank in the top 1 percent slice, “just like other vocational high schools,” Özer said.

A management model will be built in cooperation with Cappadocia University where different units meet for a purpose, Özer noted, underscoring that not only education will be given but also research and development studies related to gastronomy will be carried out in the school.

“Hopefully, we will no longer talk about new problems related to vocational education but write new success stories by collaborating with our businessmen. We will show all parents and families that vocational education is a very critical type of education for the future of the country,” Özer said earlier.

Many collaborations have been established between vocational high schools and the education members of the association, covering many fields.

Aselsan Vocational Technical Anatolian High School, Teknopark Istanbul Vocational Technical High School, Konya Vocational Technical Anatolian High School and vocational high schools affiliated with Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ) and Yıldız Technical University (YTÜ) are among these collaborations.

Stressing that students who get enough points to be able to enter science high schools prefer vocational schools, Özer said, “This indicates a change. If you build vocational high schools with strong infrastructure and employment guarantee, there will be demand.”