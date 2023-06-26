First flamingos hatched in Salt Lake

AKSARAY
The first flamingo chicks of the year have hatched in Salt Lake, the country’s second-largest lake and self-proclaimed “flamingo paradise,” while teams are patrolling the lake to keep an eye on the birds.

Located within the borders of Central Anatolian provinces of Aksaray, Ankara and Konya, Salt Lake, which meets most of Türkiye’s salt needs, is home to flamingos in spring and summer seasons and thousands of flamingos incubate in the lake every year.

Flamingos prefer the south of the lake, especially in the borders of Aksaray’s Eskil district, for breeding. Recently, thousands of flamingo chicks have hatched in the Salt Lake, whose water level rose with the rainfalls.

While the teams of Aksaray Branch Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks patrol the lake and follow the development of flamingos, the gendarmerie teams conduct surveillance for security.

Aksaray Mayor Evren Dinçer stated that they observed an increase in the number of baby flamingos due to the high amount of rainfall in the Salt Lake basin this year.

“We welcome all nature and bird lovers to Aksaray for the flamingo feast. We continue to take measures together with local administrations and other institutions of our state for the protection of flamingos. We are trying to fulfill this important task properly in order to keep the birds alive and carry them to future generations. Hopefully, with the measures we take, we will observe that their number will increase every year.”

